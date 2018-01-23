FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Vera Bradley is still accepting reservations for bus groups to attend the 2018 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale April 11–15 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. And, individual tickets are now on sale.

The annual outlet sale welcomes over 50,000 shoppers from across the United States to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The five-day shopping experience allows shoppers to save 40 percent to 60 percent off retail prices of handbags, luggage, stationery and accessories.

According to Visit Fort Wayne, bus groups of 20 or more people can reserve a VIP experience. The VIP experience includes a separate entrance into the sale, an exclusive check-out area, waiting room lounge and a free gift. Time slots still remain on April 11–13 (group reservations are $100–$200, depending on the time chosen). Individual tickets for bus group attendees will be an additional $8 each. Bus groups that already have paid time slot reservations can now purchase individual tickets for attendees. Contact the Memorial Coliseum directly at 260-483-1111 for more information.

Smaller groups may also purchase individual tickets.

Visit Fort Wayne has information on the sale on the group tours sections of its website. There is also a link here for special Vera Bradley Outlet Sale hotel packages that are available to bus groups.