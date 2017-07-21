Beer, wine or spirits — whatever a visitor’s drink of choice may be, the West is abundant in spirited tours sure to charm, educate and satisfy groups’ thirst. Head west for one of these five beer, distillery or wine tours.

Kona Brewing Company

Kona, Hawaii

Catch some waves, unwind on shimmering white sand beaches and sip on local brews on the Big Island of Hawaii. At Kona Brewing Company, groups can tour Hawaii’s leading microbrewer since 1996.

“We love showing people our beer is not just beer with a palm tree on it,” said Eric Chang, senior Hawaii market manager, Kona Brewing Company. “We love seeing surprise and joy when people learn about getting to try a number of Kona styles they have never had before, especially on the mainland.”

This Kona hot spot produces more than a dozen beers, ranging from tangy to hoppy to toasty.

“Tour groups can learn about what makes brewing unique in Hawaii,” Chang said. “It’s challenging to grow typical beer ingredients like barley and hops, but we have access to a wide variety of other natural ingredients our brewers can get creative with, such as local honey or cacao nibs.”

Longboard Lager, Hanalei Island IPA and Big Wave Golden Ale are popular choices, Chang said.

“We also brew special backyard batches at Kona that are served only on draft in the islands,” he said. “Some popular ones are Vanilla Thrilla Stout, made with local vanilla beans, and Purple Grain, made with lavender from the islands.”

On guided tours, groups can explore the brewery’s facility, learn about the company’s history and brewing process, and see how Kona Brewing Company is committed to sustainability and

the community.

Tours last one hour and include a complimentary Kona Brewing Company gift and four 4-ounce beer samples.

“Groups will walk away with a sense of place and our people that make the Kona Brewing Company so special,” Chang said. “The beers we make are inspired by the tropical location of where we live, and the tight community and the local spirit of aloha.”

Reservations should be made two to three weeks in advance. Motorcoach parking is available on Pawai Street.

Coors Brewing Company

Golden, Colorado

Originally sold exclusively in the American West, Coors beer was a major novelty on the East Coast. Oftentimes, visitors returning from western states smuggled back cases of Coors east of the Mississippi River. This was reflected in the 1977 movie Smokey and the Bandit, focusing on an illegal shipment of Coors beer from Texas to Georgia.

It wasn’t until 1991 that Coors was available in all 50 states, finishing with Indiana.

In 1959, Coors became the first American brewer to use an all-aluminum, two-piece can. The company currently operates the largest aluminum can producing plant in the world, the Rocky Mountain Metal Container.

Today, groups can take the Coors Brewery Tour in Golden, Colorado, and taste traditional brewing in the Rocky Mountains.

“We love to see the excitement and energy of the groups as they get to experience and learn about our heritage, our brewing processes and sampling of our great beers,” said Lisa Knipp, visitor operations manager at MillerCoors. “People love to see the copper kettles in our brewhouse and the packaging overlook. They love learning about our sustainability efforts.”

Coors Brewing Company is home to the world’s largest single-site brewery. The tour includes a 30-minute self-paced audio tour reviewing malting, brewing and packaging processes. Groups can sip on samples in the Fresh Beer Room, a refrigerated room with ice-cube benches. After the tour, visitors can wander through Coors memorabilia, including old photos, neon signs, and historic beer cans and bottles.

“We look forward to hosting visitors from all over the world and to share our heritage, passion for quality and great beers,” Knipp said.

Groups of 15 or more must make a reservation in advance. Motorcoach drop-off and parking

locations are available.

Napa Valley Wine Train

Napa, California

Aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train, groups get an unparalleled, intimate view of the famed Napa Valley from inside the vineyards.

“The train offers a pampering dining experience that encourages our guests to slow down and relax a little,” said Robin McKee, group sales manager for Napa Valley Wine Train. “Groups are seated together and as they watch the view pass by, they have a dedicated opportunity to converse, share stories and bond.”

The 36-mile, three-hour round trip takes groups from Napa to St. Helena and back, through wine country and historic wineries. The train’s three kitchens offer gourmet, multiple-course meals.

“Groups get to see how people traveled 100 years ago in elegant railcars, and along a rail corridor that’s 150 years old,” McKee said. “We bring history to life and there’s a shared joy in experiencing that together.”

Mahogany paneling, brass accents and plush armchairs welcome groups boarding the train. Trips begin with a welcome taste of the train’s private label wine, exclusively from Napa Valley.

Guests can order from the train’s award-winning wine list, featuring local wines. Guests also can order a wine flight or bring a bottle from home to enjoy on board.

The Napa Valley Wine Train offers a variety of experiences, including dining journeys, holiday-themed events and winery tours.

“Guests love seeing legendary wineries along our path, like Far Niente, Robert Mondavi, Opus One, Nickel & Nickel, Hall and V. Sattui,” McKee said. “Seeing group camaraderie when the train returns, and passengers disembark is really fun; everyone is smiling, playful and satisfied.”

Tour reservations can be made up to a year in advance. Motorcoach parking is offered at the Napa Valley Wine Train Station.

Barrel Wine Tours

Woodinville, Washington

Working to create awareness of Washington’s wine diversity and quality, Barrel Wine Tours takes groups on all-inclusive winery tours, showcasing the state’s wine history and production.

“The most impressive thing about our tours is the quality of wines and service,” said Cindy Egan, founder of Barrel Wine Tours. “Our winemaker partners — we have about 30 of them — spend quality time with our groups, so it’s not just a tasting room experience.”

Barrel Wine Tours is a co-op of wineries in Washington, offering tours in Woodinville and Seattle. On the tours, groups can wander through cellars, meet with the winemakers themselves and taste the latest releases.

“We love meeting people from all over the world and sharing our story,” Egan said. “Because Barrel Wine Tours is a co-op of wineries, it truly is our story. We are not a transportation company offering wine tours. We are winemakers spreading the word about the high-quality wines we have here in Woodinville.”

The Boutique Wineries of Washington tour takes groups to wineries by luxury transportation, with a wine guide to introduce guests to winemakers, flights of wine and a three-course lunch.

Groups can customize private tours ranging from tastings to dinners, and arrange workshops where guests can blend and bottle their own wine.

“We can service groups of four to 200 and we spend time with the host to find out what type of wine drinkers a group consists of, so we can tailor the tour accordingly,” Egan said. “Woodinville also has several breweries and distilleries as well, so we can mix it up if a group wants more than just wine.”

Reservations should be made at least one week in advance, and motorcoach drop-off areas are available.

Las Vegas Distillery

Henderson, Nevada

Despite all of the spirits thrown back daily in Sin City, it wasn’t until 2011 that Nevada established its first distillery, all thanks to George Racz. As the founder and distiller of Las Vegas Distillery, Racz has a passion for crafting spirits and sharing his talent with the community.

“Tours and tastings are the best part of having a distillery,” Racz said. “From my heart, I enjoy sharing our story and spirits with visitors from all around the world. We have had visitors from Sydney to London, from China to Sweden. It is amazing how all of us speak the same language — the whiskey language.”

Located just 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, the distillery has become a popular tourist destination known for its distinct products.

“All the spirits are handcrafted in the distillery,” Racz said. “We make vodka, gin, rum, moonshine, 10 different whiskeys and special spirits, like Rumskey.”

The hourlong guided distillery tour takes groups on a fun, interactive journey through the distillery’s history, shares a lesson on artisan distilling and includes a surprise tasting.

Tours conclude in the tasting room and store, where visitors can sample spirits and shop for gifts to take home.

“We have a store in the distillery and visitors can buy all of our spirits and gifts, from Grandma’s Apple Pie Moonshine-scented candles and barbecue sauce to shot glasses,” Racz said.

Ample motorcoach parking is available. Tours can be booked in advance online.