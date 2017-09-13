5 doughnut stops for classic and re-imagined treats

What’s not to love about doughnuts? Whether yeast-risen with cloud-like softness and dripping with glaze or classic cake-style with sprinkles, a doughnut is appropriate morning, noon and night.

There’s a doughnut renaissance underway where the doughy delights are being crafted by artisan bakers, getting infused with herbs and spices, and unusual flavors, and being topped with bacon, candy and cookies. Just as important are the doughnut landmarks that are using time-tested recipes with simple ingredients.

No matter what groups are seeking, one thing is certain: it’s a great time to grab a coffee and get to tasting at these five doughnut stops.

Underground Donut Tour

Chicago, Illinois

Aiming to celebrate doughnuts in all their glory and work something other than a nine-to-five office grind, Jeff Woelker started the Underground Donut Tour in Chicago. He calls himself the chief doughnut officer and for good reason — he knows all the best shops.

“Whether visiting the city for the first time or a native Chicagoan who has lived here for years, there are always new things for groups to try, see or do on the tour,” Woelker said.

“From childhood favorites that include strawberry jam and pop rocks to simple classics like an old fashioned, there’s a wide range of flavors and textures to enjoy.”

There is something for everyone to love on a doughnut tour.

“We can also do vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free tours upon request,” Woelker said.

Café du Monde

New Orleans, Louisiana

It’s hard to do better than a hot, fresh beignet that’s been blitzed with powdered sugar. Café du Monde in New Orleans has been making them the same way for over 150 years. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Café du Monde only takes a break from serving doughnuts and chicory coffee on Christmas Day or when a particularly strong hurricane passes through.

Originally brought to Louisiana by the Acadians, beignets are square fritters that are always served in orders of three at Cafe du Monde. Every group visiting New Orleans should experience the cafe, which is loud and busy all times of the day and night, with long lines. Groups should take their orders to go and enjoy them in nearby Jackson Square.

Voodoo Doughnut

Oregon, Colorado, Texas and California

Zany? Maybe. Unorthodox? Definitely. Out of the box? Oh, yeah. The pink box, that is. “Good things come in pink boxes!” is just one of the slogans of Voodoo Doughnut, an off- the-wall doughnut company with seven locations, including its recently opened shop at Universal Citywalk, adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The company’s flagship doughnut is shaped like a voodoo doll, stuffed with raspberry filling and frosted with chocolate. It features a stake (pretzel rod bit) through its heart.

Voodoo Doughnut is for group travelers who like their doughnuts to have faces, topped with everything from cereal and gum to bacon and cookies. The stores are as colorful as a bag of rainbow jimmies and so are the people.

“We perform legal and non-legal wedding ceremonies at all locations,” said Sara Heise, executive wrangler at Voodoo Doughnut.

Randy’s Donuts

Los Angeles, California

Best doughnut in Los Angeles? Many think so. Randy’s Donuts is certainly the most recognizable doughnut shop, as the huge donut out front can be seen from blocks away. And in LA, it pays to stand out.

“Randy’s is a prime example of ‘novelty architecture,’” said president Mark Kelegian, president of Randy’s Donuts. “It has been featured in many movies, television shows, print campaigns and more.”

The most popular doughnut at Randy’s has always been glazed, but also on the menu are buttermilk bars, chocolate cake doughnuts with sprinkles, apple fritters, bear claws and all types of iced crullers.

Visited regularly by celebrities like Snoop Dogg and John Legend, Randy’s Donuts welcomes regular folks, too.

“We host groups of all sizes and have plenty of on-site parking for buses and shuttle vans,” Kelegian said.

Cops & Doughnuts

Clare, Michigan

Cops and doughnuts go together like — well — cops and doughnuts! When Clare City Bakery, open since 1896, was on the verge of closing, all nine members of the Clare Police Department stepped in to save the business.

Groups should not miss stopping in and enjoying doughnuts and coffee and meeting the officer owners.

“Our tongue-in-cheek photo ops and souvenirs are worth the stop,” said Greg “Ryno” Rynearson, cop-owner and president of Cops & Doughnuts. “We also have vintage police gear on display.”

Cops & Doughnuts has indoor seating for up to 80. Rynearson said they love having tour groups.

“One of the original nine cop owners boards each bus and welcomes the group,” he said.

The most hyped and photographed doughnut is called a Bacon Squealer, a long john with maple frosting, topped with two strips of bacon.

“We also have an award-winning Driftwood Doughnut, that was awarded $10,000 by Cooking Channel in 2013. It’s a long john cut and fried to look like a piece of driftwood, filled with coconut cream and topped with chocolate and toasted coconut.”

Article by Chelsea Hall