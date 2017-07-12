For groups seeking celebrations, feasts and thrills, the Southeast is a hotbed of culture and entertainment worth delving into. Plan a tour to a festival that shares a slice of amusement the South has to offer.

CMA Music Festival

Nashville, Tennessee

Every June, country music lovers come together at the four-day CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Hosted by the Country Music Association, the event draws over 600 celebrities and artists who perform concerts and offer autograph and meet-and-greet sessions. All artists perform for free, with proceeds going to music education programs through the CMA Foundation. Last year’s artists included Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini.

“CMA Music Festival is all about the fans, so knowing groups are making CMA Fest their vacation destination is extremely important to CMA and the city of Nashville,” said Damon Whiteside, CMA chief marketing officer. “The festival was founded to bring artists and fans together, and that spirit is very much alive today. Seeing groups of people from around the world coming together to experience all country music has to offer and celebrate their love of the artist community is integral to the soul of CMA Music Festival.”

Located downtown, the event spans from Music City Center to Nissan Stadium with several stages and activities in between. Since 2010, the festival has sold out, with over 80,000 country music fans attending each day.

Aside from the music, some artists show off their athletic side in the annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game. Proceeds from the event benefit City of Hope, an independent biomedical research institution and cancer center.

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

Pensacola, Florida

Breathtaking views, tranquil breezes, high-energy crowds and live music come together to create one of the most popular arts festivals in the United States. The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival (GGAF) is held in early November. Pensacola guarantees warm, breezy weather and plenty of Florida sunshine.

“Since the festival is held outdoors, festival attendees enjoy being outside visiting with the artists, listening to music, watching the dance troupes perform, eating pastries, Cajun food, Greek food and all the other culinary delights available during the three-day festival,” said Eileen Perrigo, festival organizer.

The annual event is a juried art show, drawing more than 200 of the country’s top craftsmen, painters, potters, sculptors, graphic artists and jewelers. Artists compete for a $25,000 prize.

“Patrons can talk to the artists and purchase their work on-site,” Perrigo said. “Groups will mix well throughout the crowds. Estimated attendance over three days is approximately 100,000.”

Art ranges from traditional to eccentric and includes photography, paintings, clothing, musical instruments and sculptures. Groups can find live music ranging from Cajun and jazz to blues and classical on the Main Stage. For dance, the Parrish Performing Arts Stages features folk and ballet performances. In the Heritage Arts section of the festival, groups can take a step back into the past. There, craftspeople demonstrate skills of spinning, weaving, blacksmithing and engraving.

“GGAF attendees will have a memorable experience and will probably want to return to Pensacola every year for the festival,” Perrigo said.

Catch the 45th Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival Nov. 3–5.

Mardi Gras

New Orleans, Louisiana

Celebrated in America since 1857, Mardi Gras attracts groups to the Big Easy with costumed parades, balls, live music, street parties, a melting pot of cultures and round-the-clock nightlife.

“Visitors to New Orleans for Mardi Gras can expect to experience a city-wide, family friendly celebration the likes of which they have never seen,” said Kristian Sonnier, vice president of public relations at New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It is truly the greatest free show on earth. The scale and pageantry of the hundreds of floats that roll through the city is unbelievable and the anticipation and energy among the parade-goers is infectious.”

Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday,” is always the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, and includes celebrations cloaked in purple, green and gold, and eating rich, fatty foods before the fasting of the Lenten season.

Celebrations are concentrated for nearly two weeks before and through Fat Tuesday, with typically one major parade held each day.

“No matter where you are in the city, you cannot escape the atmosphere of celebration that Mardi Gras brings,” Sonnier said. “It is something that you have to experience to fully understand.”

Popular Mardi Gras traditions include masks, beads and throws. Masks give an element of mystery, and in the past, they gave people a chance to escape society and class constraints, allowing wearers to be whoever they wanted to be. Today, float riders are required by law to wear masks. Throws can include doubloons, cups, beads, homemade trinkets and toys.

Fat Tuesday, the biggest Mardi Gras celebration, is Feb. 13, 2018.

Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Bardstown, Kentucky

What began as a small bourbon tasting and dinner in 1992, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival has become a leading celebration showcasing the art of the bourbon-making process and history of Kentucky’s famed industry.

“The Kentucky Bourbon Festival offers seven days of fantastic Kentucky bourbon and Southern hospitality to groups of all sizes,” said Jill Hawkins, executive director of Kentucky Bourbon Festival. “We offer a wide range of programming including educational seminars, live entertainment and unique competitions, in addition to a broad spectrum of vendors and entertainers.”

Held annually each September, the event offers an extensive selection of bourbons, including those distilled at Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, Four Roses, Maker’s Mark and Rebel Yell.

As the site of bourbon distilleries since 1776, 69 percent of the world’s bourbon is made in and near Nelson County, undoubtedly making Bardstown the “Bourbon Capital of the World.”

Events include Boots & Bourbon, Bottled in Bond-fire, Flights of Bourbon, The Ancient Craft of Barrel Making and Bourbon Cocktail Mixology. Last year, the event drew over 50,000 visitors from 44 states and 14 countries.

Visit the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Sept. 11–17.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Huntersville, North Carolina

As one of the largest Renaissance fairs in the nation, the Carolina Renaissance Festival offers 25 acres of 16th-century, European-style exhibits, attractions and entertainment. Nestled in 325 acres of woodlands in Huntersville, the event is celebrating its 24th season this year.

“The Carolina Renaissance Festival brings to life the ambiance of an early European village celebration,” said Matt Siegel, director of marketing & entertainment at Carolina Renaissance Festival. “Hundreds of costumed characters delight audiences with staged presentations, village artisans provide craft demonstrations within an artisan marketplace that features over 100 vendors and living history troops, such as the Queen’s Royal Court, bring the 16th century to life.”

Each event day, music, circus and comedy shows are presented on 12 stages every 45 minutes in the fictional European trading village, Fairhaven. Between events, groups can feast on an assortment of confections, premium meats on sticks, stews and craft-brewed ale.

“Major festival features include the re-creation of jousting tournaments with armored knights on horseback, battling three times each day in the Queen’s Tournament Area, and the Ancient Art of Falconry with trained birds in flight,” Siegel said.

Visit the Carolina Renaissance Festival on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 30–Nov. 19.