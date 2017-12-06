Groups know the South brims with rich, traditional flavors, history and hospitality — but the outlets, boutiques and shopping scene keep groups coming back for more.

With these five high-end, crafty and one-of-a-kind shopping venues exclusive to the South, no shopper will board the motorcoach empty-handed.

The Wharf

Orange Beach, Alabama

In Orange Beach, boating, dining, shopping and entertainment all have one thing in common: The Wharf.

Situated along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, The Wharf gives groups the chance to shop, dine and rejuvenate — all with a charming Southern flair. Local seafood restaurants, daiquiri and cigar bars, spas and salons, shops and boutiques call the bustling 222-acre entertainment district home.

“We love group trips because ‘the more, the merrier,’” said Sheena Mizell, marketing manager, The Wharf. “Experiencing anything on property at The Wharf is spectacular in a group setting — it’s just more fun when memories are shared.”

Local jewelry, beauty and health, home furnishing, and clothing shops are just some of the selections groups can browse through. Aside from shopping, groups can hop in a gondola and take on the 112-foot Ferris wheel, capturing expansive tree-top views of the gulf.

At The Wharf Marina, groups can sail the waters with a dolphin, fishing, shrimping or sunset cruise.

“Our hope is that each individual within the group will leave with the take away that The Wharf is a leading destination along the Gulf Coast for every age, interest, taste and that it is a spot to visit and revisit for years to come,” Mizell said. “We truly try to embody the meaning of Southern hospitality, inviting guests with open arms and hopefully planting a seed so that they will wish to come back.”

New England Development

Little Rock, Arkansas; Palm Beach, Florida; Asheville, North Carolina

Featuring some of the nation’s premier brand names, New England Development has made a mark on the retail map with five different shopping destinations across the country: Outlets of Little Rock, CambridgeSide, Outlets of Des Moines, Palm Beach Outlets and Asheville Outlets.

“Groups come to expect the consistency that New England Development centers have to offer,” said Jennifer Rotigliano, vice president of property marketing with New England Development. “No matter what part of the country they visit, New England Development’s centers will have an inviting atmosphere, and offer unparalleled savings.”

As the only outlet shopping center in Arkansas, the Outlets of Little Rock fills a shopping void for groups exploring the area. Art and retail blend seamlessly in the capital city, especially at the ESSE Purse Museum.

Over 100 stores entice shopping enthusiasts at Palm Beach Outlets. With its Sunshine State location, Palm Beach Outlets is within driving distance of luxury resorts, lush golf courses and white-sand beaches.

“Having groups shop at Palm Beach Outlets exposes them to not only a plethora of values and discounts at name-brand stores, but they also are experiencing a beautiful slice of the city of West Palm Beach that’s located near hotels and motels, the downtown area and other interests,” Rotigliano said. “This proximity offers guests an opportunity to take advantage of visiting other attractions in the area.”

Tucked within the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a thriving destination with a vibrant downtown, and a world-class craft beer and culinary scene. With the addition of Asheville Outlets, groups can indulge in the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience.

“At Asheville Outlets, we provide our visitors with a day of amazing shopping in a welcoming venue, featuring ease of access and the amenities they seek for an exceptional tour,” Rotigliano said. “We want our visitors to want to come back again and again.”

The Village Shops

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

To experience a slice of European life, groups visiting Gatlinburg don’t need to cross international borders — they just have to pass through Traffic Light #6. Nestled away from the bustling mountain town’s traffic, The Village Shops is a quiet escape with 27 original clothiers, shops, galleries and eateries set in a picturesque old-world village.

“If you’re looking for quality gifts, check out the shops in The Village,” said Dan Booth, general manager of the shops. “There is a shop in The Village to attract and interest everyone with your touring group.”

Pristine landscaping, brick walkways and sparkling fountains bring the fanciful shopping destination to life.

“The Village is the shopping area that developers try to copy, but they can’t reproduce the atmosphere,” Booth said.

Groups can stop into Pepper Palace for a zesty gift to bring back home, browse The Sock Shop to slip into something cozy and satisfy sugar cravings with fresh pastries at The Donut Friar.

“You can start your day at The Donut Friar with a fresh-baked doughnut at 5 a.m.,” Booth said. “We are not your average tourist shopping center. The shop owners and their associates enjoy meeting and helping all customers.”

With a month’s notice, groups can visit the complex and receive coupons from the shops.

“Ultimately, I want people to leave The Village with a great, one-of-a-kind gift, memory, a smile and a desire to tell a friend about The Village and Gatlinburg,” Booth said.

Kentucky Bourbon Marketplace

Bardstown, Kentucky

For groups interested in a crash course on bourbon history, there is no better place to learn than the Bourbon Capital of the World.

In Bardstown, groups can celebrate, taste and shop for all things bourbon at the Kentucky Bourbon Marketplace.

“We would be happy to put something together for a group based on the size,” said Dee Dee Ford, owner. “We have done group tastings, Bourbon Trivia Night and a Master Distillers Series, where a master distiller comes in and leads the group through a flight of their bourbons.”

At the gift shop, groups can browse many bourbon-infused concoctions, including coffee, barbecue sauce, vanilla extract and spices.

The Boutique Bourbon Liquor Shop features over 120 different brands of bourbon for guests to choose from — Four Roses, Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey and Town Branch — just to name a few. Groups can also snack on gourmet bourbon foods at the shop, such as cakes, truffles, caramels and brittle.

After browsing the shops, groups can take a seat and unwind at the Bourbon Bar for a flight of premium, small-batch and single-barrel bourbons.

“In our Bourbon Tasting Room/Bar, guests can have an educational bourbon experience,” Ford said. “One of our bartenders will personally lead you through a bourbon flight. Guests can also enjoy specialty made cocktails on our private patio. We want them to have a fun bourbon experience where they learn about the product and process in making it. We also want them to enjoy our Southern hospitality.”

The Grand Village Shops

Branson, Missouri

Between fascinating shows, music and live performances, groups can take a stroll through The Grand Village Shops in Branson to experience another side of “The Live Entertainment Capital of the World.”

At the shops, groups can meet with local artisans that sell their wares, find high-end clothing retailers and visit Kringles Christmas Shop — Missouri’s largest Christmas store.

“We love groups,” said Pam Critchfield, director of marketing and public relations of The Grand Village Shops. “The artisans love talking to them (groups) about their crafts, store owners enjoy meeting them and sharing their special shops.”

At Mulberry Mill, guests can taste-test specialty coffees and gourmet food while roaming the shop’s contemporary selection of home décor, lavish bath and body products, and upscale fashion.

Originating from an island in Greece, Lori’s Soap Market is a popular family-owned shop specializing in soaps handmade with 100 percent goat’s milk and extra-virgin olive oil.

“We are quaint, (we have) unique local shops — things you can’t find anywhere else,” Critchfield said.

Shopping sprees can work up an appetite — and luckily, Grand Village has guests covered. Groups can grab sandwiches, soups, salads and handcrafted treats at Sugar Leaf Bakery, or enjoy an entertainment-packed meal with Branson’s Original Singing Servers at Mel’s Hard Luck Diner.