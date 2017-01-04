5 Stops: Cleveland

DJ Alan Freed first debuted the term “rock ‘n’ roll” in Cleveland, where he held the first rock ‘n’ roll concert — the Moondog Coronation Ball.

In 1933, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created the Superman comic in Cleveland.

Clarence Crane invented LifeSavers candy in Cleveland in 1891.

Cleveland is bordered by the shores of Lake Erie and the vast green space of the 33,000-acre Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

An easy-to-get-to and convenient stopover destination for student groups, it is situated within 500 miles of 43 percent of the country’s population. The city is small enough to easily navigate, but large enough to generate big-city excitement for students looking to learn outside of classrooms.

“Cleveland has world-class experiences without the world-class ego,” said Jane Tougouma, Destination Cleveland group tour sales manager.

In Cleveland, groups can enjoy Broadway-caliber productions, tour the most concentrated square mile of arts and culture institutions in the nation, and explore unique venues like the NASA Glenn Visitor Center at the Great Lakes Science Center.

“Groups can even have a one-of-a-kind musical experience with the Classical Music Rocks program, which showcases the award-winning Cleveland Orchestra and the world’s only Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Tougouma said.

Cleveland also offers educational experiences combined with a variety of affordable, student-friendly restaurants and hotels.

Destination Cleveland provides free group tour services to help tour operators and educators put together the perfect package for a trip to Cleveland.

1. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame



Featuring artists ranging from the Beatles and Johnny Cash to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, students can spend the day “rocking out” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Learn the history of rock music and peruse the world’s largest collection of rock and roll artifacts. Groups can participate in the Rockin’ the Schools program, which uses rock history to teach music, science and social studies, or they can perform on stage inside the Rock Hall.

2. Great Lakes Science Center

Students of all ages marvel at the latest and greatest in science, technology, engineering and math at the Great Lakes Science Center. There is hall after hall of exhibits, hands-on experiences and live science demonstrations. Groups can take a voyage through space history at the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, become a virtual doctor in the BioMedTech Gallery or watch a film in the six-story Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater.

3. Playhouse Square

Students can experience top-notch stage productions at Playhouse Square, the country’s largest performing arts center outside of New York City. Boasting nine theaters, it hosts the KeyBank Broadway Series, as well as the Children’s Theater Series and International Children’s Theater Festival. Students can catch a glimpse of the world’s largest outdoor chandelier before taking their seats for the show. Don’t forget to schedule a backstage tour for a unique experience.

4. Progressive Field

Catching a baseball game at Progressive Field is sure to be a home run with students. Home to Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians, the field offers one-hour tours of the stadium from May through September. Students can explore the stadium’s dugouts, batting cages, bullpens and Heritage Park, which pays tribute to the players who have been inducted into the Indians Hall of Fame. Groups also have the opportunity to perform the national anthem before the game begins.

5. Cleveland Orchestra

Lauded as one of the best ensembles in the world, the Cleveland Orchestra gives budding Beethovens and Mozarts a chance to listen to classical music. Groups can attend age-appropriate, one-hour Education Concerts at Severance Hall in Cleveland’s primary arts and culture neighborhood, University Circle. Students also can take behind-the-scenes tours of Severance Hall or learn from the best with master classes taught by world-renowned musicians.