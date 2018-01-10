Located on the Lake Michigan shore, 90 miles north of Chicago, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, makes a great getaway for student groups. The city is known for having one of the best baseball stadiums in the country, a summer-long lineup of ethnic and music festivals, and diverse attractions that appeal to students year-round.

The name “Milwaukee” comes from the Native American word “Milliocki” meaning “gathering place by the waters.”

Milwaukee’s Rockwell Automation clock tower features the largest four-faced clock in the Western Hemisphere.

Milwaukee is the home of Harley-Davidson and the Harley-Davidson Museum, which features 300-plus motorcycles.

Student-friendly restaurants run the gamut from legendary, spy-themed Safe House to riverside pizzerias and frozen custard stands.

Within driving time of one-third of the country, Milwaukee will surprise tour planners with all it has to offer student groups.

From a science and technology center to sports, nature centers, urban adventure and museums, Milwaukee means entertainment, education and a whole lot of fun. The city’s location on one of the Great Lakes and at the confluence of three rivers means Milwaukee is a water city with a 3-mile RiverWalk and plenty of opportunity for kayaking, canoeing and excursion boat cruises. Add an extended network of bike and running trails, and a walkable downtown, and students get a good workout, too.

1. Bounce Milwaukee

Students love to play at Bounce Milwaukee. It’s hard to beat the opportunity to play laser tag in a two-level, 360-degree laser tag arena. Rock climbing, the Adrenaline Zone, vintage arcade games and inflatable obstacle courses offer huge fun for everyone. Relax and refresh in the restaurant with fresh-made, locally sourced food and drinks. The owner, a former teacher, makes it a priority to hire staff with a background in education and children.

2. Discovery World

Located on Lake Michigan, Discovery World is a center of science, technology and creativity. Touch the sharks, lie on a bed of nails and engage in interactive fun, which includes aquariums, robotics, total immersion virtual reality experiences, and green screen and audio studios. Discovery World is the summer berth of tall ship S/V Denis Sullivan, offering outings on Lake Michigan. Lab experiences and live theatrical shows are available.

3. Miller Park

Home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the park sports the only fan-shaped, convertible roof in Major League Baseball. The seven-panel roof opens and closes almost silently in 10 minutes, guaranteeing perfect conditions for every baseball game. Catch a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark and then tailgate before the game in designated group areas. Make sure to cheer on the Racing Sausages and arrange for a shout-out on the scoreboard.

4. Milwaukee Public Museum

The natural and human history museum in has three floors of exhibits. Students walk through the cobblestoned re-creation of the “Streets of Old Milwaukee” and then explore a Costa Rican rainforest. View mummies, the world’s largest dinosaur skull and “Exploring Life on Earth,” a tribute to the world’s biodiversity. A year-round live butterfly garden, a dome theater and planetarium show round out a student visit.

5. Old World Wisconsin

Journey 45 minutes west of Milwaukee to Old World Wisconsin and experience what rural life was like in the 1800s and early 1900s. The vivid recreation of working farmsteads and settlements, blacksmith, schools and general store is spread over 600 acres. Students help farm families with daily chores, meet historic breeds of animals and ride vintage bicycles. Themed school trips are offered each spring and fall.

