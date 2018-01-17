Located within Groton and Stonington, the village of Mystic offers the opportunity for students to explore maritime history in a leading seaport.

Mystic is not legally recognized as a town (it is a village within Groton and Stonington). Sea captains from this village were the founders of Key West in Florida. Famous visitors include Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep and members of the Kardashian family.

Students can enjoy many activities in the village, including the chance to take an exhilarating adventure out on the water and the opportunity to learn about the rich maritime history of Connecticut.

“Mystic, Connecticut, is the perfect location for student groups to view and interact with New England history on a variety of levels,” said Stephanie Healy, marketing manager for the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. “There are plenty of hands-on opportunities for students to learn and grow with guided tours and structured activities that deliver an array of adventures for every age group. From tours of a whaling ship in service in 1841 to access to indoor and outdoor sea life and habitation, to learning about our military and its active and supportive community, Mystic offers up a huge slice of history and adventure, all in one southeastern Connecticut region.”

1. Mystic Seaport

A historic seaport located along the Mystic River offers the opportunity for students to self-tour a restored seafaring village. From touring three historic watercrafts, experiencing hands-on demonstrations like blacksmithing or ship carving, and walking through the engaging exhibits, groups can be entertained for hours. There is also a working shipyard within the village; its focus is to restore and preserve historic ships.

2. Submarine Force Museum

The only U.S. Navy-operated submarine museum, the Submarine Force Museum is home to more than 30,000 artifacts, 20,000 documents and 30,000 photographs. The USS NAUTILUS launched in 1954 and after a long career, the ship was moved to its permanent home in Connecticut in 1985. Take a self-guided tour with an audio wand that describes in detail the USS NAUTILUS and different aspects of the inside.

3. Mystic Aquarium

Experience an incredible underwater adventure. The aquarium features five habitats from the world’s oceans. Get the chance to see African penguins and beluga whales in their 75,000-gallon home, explore the wild in a tropical rainforest, and see over 30 different species of frogs, among other creatures and exhibits. Catch a daily sea lion show at the marine theater or hear stories of animal rescues at the clinic within the aquarium.

4. Fields of Fire Adventure Park

Take some time for an outdoor thrill, and challenge the mind and body. The adventurous and elevated obstacle course winds through the trees and includes 11 zip lines and 70 elevated courses. Night climbing also is available Wednesday through Saturday for an even more exhilarating experience for students. Add games and food to complete the visit.

5. Mystic Ballet

Catch an onstage performance by some of the country’s best dancers. Experience the artistic presentations, emotions and movements. Mystic Ballet was founded in 1997 and opened its own performance venue in 2015, Mystic Dark Room. The ballet offers special school year programs as well as summer programs for varying age levels. Past ballets include “The Little Mermaid” and the “Nutcracker Spectacular.”

ASK

Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce

860-572-9578

mysticchamber.org