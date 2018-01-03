Each year more student groups visit Ottawa Ontario, than any other Canadian city. That stat doesn’t surprise Ottawa Tourism. Its website even dedicates pages to resources and suggestions for visiting student groups.

Brrr! Ottawa is the 7th coldest capital city on the planet. Per capita, Ottawa has the highest number of scientists, engineers and Ph.D.s in Canada. Half of the population is under the age of 35, making Ottawa one of the most youthful cities on the continent.

For students, the capital of Canada offers a range of ways to blow off a little steam — from cycling on a network of paved pathways, to adventure experiences, festivals, sports and entertainment.

For tour operators, Ottawa Ontario is an experienced host city with accommodations, hospitality and services directly geared toward student groups. And for educators, the city offers a wealth of opportunities for students to learn and make memories that last a lifetime. Many of Ottawa’s must-see sites are concentrated in the city’s safe and walkable downtown core.

In addition, Ottawa offers student bands and choirs performance venues from civic spaces to museums, galleries, theaters, heritage churches and the National Arts Centre.

Students from the United States under the age of 19 who are travelling with a school group need to present a birth certificate (original or copy), a Consular Report of Birth Abroad or a naturalization certificate when crossing the border by land or sea.

1. Aboriginal Experiences

Canada’s only truly urban-based Aboriginal cultural attraction is only open to group tours. Aboriginal Experiences provides a personal look at First Nations’ culture in a native village, including traditional native cuisine, powwow dance performances, guided tours and craft workshops. Programs offer a rare opportunity to experience the rich culture, teachings and history of Canada’s First People. It is located on Victoria Island in the shadow of Parliament Hill.

2. Changing of the Guard

Every summer morning, Parliament Hill in Ottawa Ontario is alive with music and colorful drills. The Changing of the Guard began as a morning routine on the hill in 1959 and has since turned into an ongoing tradition. A large-scale production, it includes performances from a regimental band and pipers. The elaborate ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Locals recommend arriving about 15 minutes early to grab a spot with a great view.

3. National Arts Centre

With more than 600 performances on four stages every year, the National Arts Centre (NAC) appeals to student groups by providing a theater experience and performance opportunities. The NAC is home to National Arts Centre Orchestra, led by world-renowned violinist/violist, conductor and educator Pinchas Zukerman. The NAC is the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts center in Ottawa Ontario Canada. Students can dine at Le Café with a view of the Rideau Canal.

4. Canadian Museum of Nature

Students will discover Canada’s diverse nature under one roof at the Canadian Museum of Nature. Inside a historic “castle” in downtown Ottawa Ontario that once served as Canada’s Parliament, the museum’s galleries feature giant dinosaurs and iconic Canadian mammals. There’s also gems and minerals, a complete blue whale skeleton and the world’s largest collection of Canadian birds. Outside, explore three of Canada’s ecozones in the Landscapes of Canada Gardens — winner of a 2017 Garden Tourism Award.

5. Canadian Aviation and Space Museum

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa Ontario welcomes students to the wonder of flight. Considered one of the finest aviation museums in the world, the museum presents the complete story of Canada’s rich aviation and aerospace heritage. Students are invited to explore the story of flight through demonstrations and guided tours. Museum highlights include the original Canadarm from the Endeavour space shuttle and an exhibit celebrating “Life in Orbit: The International Space Station.”

ASK

Ottawa Tourism

800-363-4465

traveltrade@ottawatourism.ca

ottawatourism.ca