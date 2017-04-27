Fun Facts:

CN Tower is the tallest free-standing structure in the Western Hemisphere.

More than 130 languages and dialects are spoken in Toronto.

St. Lawrence Market is 214 years old.

Like the rest of Canada, Toronto is celebrating the country’s 150th birthday throughout 2017. Torontonians would like nothing better than to greet first-time or returning student groups during the sesquicentennial event.

Located in southern Ontario on the northwestern shore of the Great Lake Ontario, the vibrant city and its collar communities are easy to get to and hard to leave.

For students, the pulse of the city keeps time for musicians and vocalists, and step for marching bands and athletes. Toronto has teams in nearly every major professional sport and is best known for hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and the Hockey Hall of Fame and Museum.

“More educators and student tour operators are choosing Toronto because it is truly Canada’s downtown and a diverse, exciting global city. It is also distinctly Canadian in its progressive and inclusive spirit,” said Maxine Morrell-West, North America leisure trade manager for Tourism Toronto.

“For American school groups, Toronto offers true international travel that is safe, accessible and passports are not required for students under 19 traveling by land,” she said.



1. Canada’s Wonderland



The Festival of Music at Canada’s Wonderland is ideal to showcase a school band or choir. Located in Vaughn, just north of Toronto, the park embraces student musical performance through adjudication. Three stages are set with 30 minutes per group. After a professional musician judges the performance, most students head for the thrill rides including Leviathan, Canada’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, Soaring Timbers or Wonder Mountain’s Guardian, a thrilling 4-D dark ride.



2. Ontario Science Centre



A world-class cultural attraction, the Ontario Science Centre ignites curiosity and wonder in unexpected ways. From solar to wind and transformation to storage, the interactive Energy Show uses scientific methods and highly engaging experiments to uncover the world’s power. Discoveries are guaranteed with more than 500 exhibits, special programs, stage shows, the city’s only public planetarium and an IMAX theater. A visit includes performance opportunities for choirs, orchestras and even marching bands.



3. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada



Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is the first and only aquatic facility of its kind in Ontario. Groups can pick from a range of interactive programs and options, including Tank Talk. After a tour, students can enjoy pre-arranged performance opportunities between the entry and exit vestibules before other visitors — and not too far from the denizens of the deep. The aquarium is a world-class aquatic life facility that fosters environmental education, conservation and research.



4. Royal Ontario Museum



As part of the Royal Ontario Museum’s performance program, band and choral performers can showcase their talents in one of the impressive galleries. With 1 million cultural visitors per year, musical groups are assured an audience and access to Canada’s largest museum of world cultures and national history. Dinosaurs? Yes. First peoples? Yes. At the Royal Ontario Museum, students can explore ancient Egypt, meteorites, minerals and breathtaking architecture including the Micheal Lee-Chin Crystal.



5. Mirvish Productions



Toronto is one of the most notable theater destinations in the world. Before a scheduled theatrical performance, choral groups can showcase their talent in one of Mirvish Productions’ spectacular theater lobbies or lounge spaces. Groups attending a live show at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, Panasonic Threatre or Ed Mirvish Theatre should inquire for details. In addition, guided tours and workshops led by artist educators are offered as pre-show activities.

ASK

Tourism Toronto

416-203-3806

seetorontonow.com