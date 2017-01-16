ABA elects new 2017 board members at annual meeting

CLEVELAND — The American Bus Association (ABA) — the industry leader advancing the North American motorcoach, travel and tour industry — announced the election of new members to its Board of Directors as voted by the membership during its Annual Meeting in Cleveland on Jan. 14.

Operator Members:

Bill Torres, DC Trails

Julia Conway, Big Bus Tours

Linda Burtwistle, Coach USA

Ben Blunt, Concord Coach Lines and Boston Express

Daryl Johnson, J&J Tours and Charters

Scott Henry, The Martz Group

Associate Members:

Ian Smart, Motor Coach Industries

François Tremblay, Prevost

2018 Marketplace Chairman:

Terry Fischer, Transportation Charter Services

The Board also extended honorary board membership to Frank Henry, The Martz Group, and Craig Lentzsch, formerly with All Aboard America! Holdings, Inc.

“This year’s new board members truly represent the entire industry and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board on moving our industry forward and creating business-building opportunities for our members,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president and CEO.

The entire list of all Board of Directors is available at buses.org/personnel/board.