ABA elects new 2017 board members at annual meeting

CLEVELAND — The American Bus Association (ABA) — the industry leader advancing the North American motorcoach, travel and tour industry — announced the election of new members to its Board of Directors as voted by the membership during its Annual Meeting in Cleveland on Jan. 14.
Operator Members:
- Bill Torres, DC Trails
- Julia Conway, Big Bus Tours
- Linda Burtwistle, Coach USA
- Ben Blunt, Concord Coach Lines and Boston Express
- Daryl Johnson, J&J Tours and Charters
- Scott Henry, The Martz Group
Associate Members:
- Ian Smart, Motor Coach Industries
- François Tremblay, Prevost
2018 Marketplace Chairman:
- Terry Fischer, Transportation Charter Services
The Board also extended honorary board membership to Frank Henry, The Martz Group, and Craig Lentzsch, formerly with All Aboard America! Holdings, Inc.
“This year’s new board members truly represent the entire industry and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board on moving our industry forward and creating business-building opportunities for our members,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president and CEO.
The entire list of all Board of Directors is available at buses.org/personnel/board.