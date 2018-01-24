WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Bus Association (ABA) — the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach group travel and tourism — responded to the National Travel and Tourism Office report that shows a 3.3 percent drop in travel spending and a 4 percent decline in inbound travel, with a loss of $4.6 billion and 40,000 jobs.

Peter Pantuso, CTIS, ABA president and CEO, released the following statement:

“We are concerned about the fall in tourism to the United States and call on the administration to work with the travel and tourism community to show that the United States remains an open and welcoming destination.”

ABA has previously joined the travel and tourism community in calls on the Trump Administration to make clear statements that legitimate international business and leisure travelers remain welcomed and valued by the United States.

Motorcoach travel and tourism generates as many as 1.4 million jobs in communities across the United States, paying over $62 billion in wages and benefits.

