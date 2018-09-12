ABA welcomes Lia Zegeye to lead new membership initiatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Bus Association (ABA) — the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism — welcomes Lia Zegeye as its new senior director of membership.

A seasoned membership recruitment and retention professional, Zegeye joins ABA from the Auto Care Association, where she continually advanced and took on more responsibility during her decade of tenure at the association.

“We are excited to bring Lia on to lead our membership team,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president & CEO. “ABA has a long reputation as the go-to association to belong to for the motorcoach and group travel industry and adding Lia and her strong background in membership recruitment and retention will enable us to provide even better customer service.”

Zegeye began her career with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association, where she focused on membership retention and recruitment. She has recently working for the Auto Care Association, where she oversaw all membership department activities, member engagement, ensuring the association provided excellent member service by guaranteeing timely responses to member needs and soliciting member feedback to improve programs and strategic direction.

In 2017, Zegeye was recognized as one of the 2017 Association Innovators in the Greater Washington area. Zegeye also served as the liaison of the Manufacturers’ Reps Council, which comprises 20 volunteer leaders from a manufacturer’s rep agency across the U.S. and Canada. In that role, she worked closely with council members in developing strategies and outreach programs designed to help advance members and industry professionals.

The American Bus Association (ABA) is the trade organization of the intercity bus, tour and travel industry with more than 1,000 motorcoach and tour company members in the United States and Canada. Its members operate charter, tour, regular route, airport express, special operations and contract services. Another 2,800 members are travel and tourism organizations and suppliers of bus products and services who work in partnership with the North American motorcoach industry. For more information, visit buses.org.