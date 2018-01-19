Students gain insights into the 16th U.S. president at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois. The museum, which opened in 2005, presents Lincoln’s life and legacy.

Genevieve Kaplan, director of education, said the museum loves to welcome student groups.

“Groups visiting the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum learn about President Lincoln through the major people and events he came in contact with throughout his life,” she said. “We strive to help students create connections to Abraham Lincoln through a combination of exhibits, historical objects, theater shows and hands-on activities.”

The museum helps students get a better understanding of Lincoln and his life, and how his leadership skills were formed, Kaplan said.

A multiscreen, multistage special effects Union Theater presentation, Lincoln’s Eyes, runs about 17 minutes and tells Lincoln’s story through the eyes of an artist painting Lincoln’s portrait. The Holavision Theater’s Ghosts of the Library presentation lasts about nine minutes and answers the questions: Why does history matter? And why do we save all this old stuff?”

The museum is a self-guided experience. Museum-developed scavenger hunts are available for students.

Educators can arrange a free 45-minute Classroom Connections hands-on workshop. Topics include 19th-century kids, the life of a Civil War soldier and women in the Civil War. Civil War tech connects students to ironclad ships, submarines, railroads and the telegraph.

School groups can pre-order box lunches from a quick-service restaurant at the museum. While there is not a lunch facility indoors, students may eat brown bag lunches at an adjacent park, which has covered areas.

Student group visits to the museum need to be booked through the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, visit theAbraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, presidentlincoln.illinois.gov, and the Springfield CVB, visitspringfieldillinois.com.