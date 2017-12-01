Group Tour Media

Adams County Winery in Orrtanna
Group tour, Adams County Winery, Orrtanna, Pa.
Photo: Adams County Winery

Adams County Winery uncorks tour potential

Stop in at Adams County Winery in Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, to experience the oldest winery in the Gettysburg area. Take a guided tour of the facility and taste a few of the many wines available for purchase.

Adams County Winery has several different tour options available and all include wine samplings. 

Adams County Winer, Orrtanna

Photo: Adams County Winery Barn, Adams County Winery, Adams County Winery, Orrtanna, Pa.

The Gold Medal Tour is a classic that gives guests a chance to see the operations and bottling area, the Taste of History Tour and Tasting Package covers the bottling and operations area as well as learning about Gettysburg. A third option, the Experience Tour and Tasting Package includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, wine tastings along with chocolate truffles and a pair of stemless wine glasses.

The winery also has a motorcoach tour option, that is great for groups that have a limited time to visit.

Adams County Winery believes in the importance of taking a tour and customizing it to match a group’s interest.

“We can cater to any group’s needs, and we often make up custom tours to allow groups to have a fun, exciting, and different type of winery experience,” said Melissa Roth, public relations director for the winery. “If the rest of your itinerary has a theme, let us know, and we will work with you to make the winery portion of your tour a unique experience.”

If groups are ready for a more hands-on approach, the home wine making class is the answer. A winemaker will walk the class through the entire process.

There are many things Adam’s County Winery offers that guests enjoy including their most popular wine, Rebel Red, their two Golden Retrievers, gardens and authentic wood-fired pizzas made at the on-site restaurant. But there is one thing that really stands out.

“What we hear most, and what is the heart of almost everything that guests say they enjoy most, is the welcoming atmosphere where guests are greeted with smiling faces in a place that allows them to step away and relax,” Roth said.

Motorcoach parking is available. 

For more information, call 877-601-7936 or visit adamscountywinery.com.

