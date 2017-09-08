See true nature of the Adirondacks at The Wild Center

Among the trees of the Adirondack Forest, imaginations run wild. The Wild Center in Tupper combines the best parts of a zoo, aquarium and nature center into one destination.

“The Wild Center is 81 acres of outdoors and a 54,000-square-foot museum — with everything from movies and live animals to guided canoe paddles, self-led adventures and hands-on everything,” said Patrick Murphy, group sales coordinator. “This state-of-the-art natural history museum has an interesting combination of experiences that has something for everyone in the family.”

Groups wanting a bird’s-eye view — literally — of the massive forest should go for the Wild Walk. “This elevated footpath starts at the forest floor, and as guests ascend, changes their perspective of the forest and what occurs in the canopy,” Murphy said.

Wild Walk’s highest point (at 40 feet up) is a bald eagle’s nest that guests can stand in.

“The cost for the Wild Walk group tour includes admission to the museum, Wild Walk, lunch and a souvenir,” Murphy said.

Wild Walk is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

The Wild Center’s Tupper Tapper Maple Tour is great for groups traveling during the winter months that want to see a great Adirondack tradition.

“We offer admission to the museum, a workshop where visitors get to learn how to make maple syrup and a maple-themed lunch,” Murphy said. “Guests also tour the ‘sugar bush’ and tap a maple tree, go through the process to boil the sap down to syrup, and then taste an array of American cuisine made with real maple syrup.”

The best part? Everyone leaves with some maple syrup.

Groups can choose to walk on the wild side with a one-on-one Animal Experience with an on-staff naturalist. This tour is available by group request and must be booked through Murphy.

Group tours should be arranged two weeks in advance. The Wild Center has ample parking space for motorcoaches.

For more information, call 518-359-7800, ext. 116 or visit wildcenter.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall