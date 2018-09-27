Take adventure to new heights at The Sandy Spring Adventure Park at Sandy Spring in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

“I think what people enjoy most is (how) we design the parks for everyone,” said Anthony Wellman, marketing and communications director for The Adventure Parks of Outdoor Ventures. “Introductory through experiences and also for friends or family who are not climbing, the park has picnic tables and benches and beautiful trails that parallel the courses above.”

Climbing trails come in varying levels of difficulty from beginner to expert, making it a very group-friendly option.

“The experience is suitable for individuals or for groups to share and everyone can go at their own pace,” Wellman said. “All our adventure parks offer the same basic experience in common: a selection of ‘aerial trails’ color-coded according to challenge level so that the customer can choose which they desire from introductory to the more experienced — like a ski resort. All trails contain a combination of challenge bridges between tree platforms — as well as zip lines.”

Tickets to the parks come in two- to three-hour time frames and vary by park location. The park provides all equipment and safety instruction.

Glow in the Park, a special event, is a night climbing experience that includes special lighting and music.

Groups are welcome to bring their own food to the park; picnic tables are available. The park sells snacks and drinks but is also able to recommend pizza and catering options.

It is best to make advance reservations to guarantee availability, but if there is capacity available, the park will take a group reservation at the last minute. Before visiting, check with the park for guidelines on proper clothing and shoes to wear.

Besides The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring, The Adventure Parks of Outdoor Ventures owns five other adventure parks in the U.S.

For more information about The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring, call 240-389-4386 or visit sandyspringadventurepark.org.

Article by Steph Lulofs