Alaska SeaLife Center promotes understanding of marine life

Groups looking to experience Alaska’s marine ecosystem will want to visit Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. The center combines a public aquarium with marine research, education and wildlife response — the only facility of its kind in the state.

Resident animals include Steller sea lions, harbor and ringed seals, giant Pacific octopus, myriad fish species and 11 seabird species in the open-air aviary. Among the birds are the tufted puffin, horned puffin, common murre and the black oystercatcher. Invertebrates such as red king crab, green sea urchins and spot prawn also are on display.

The Discovery Touch Tank and underwater viewing areas are especially popular with visitors.

“Alaska SeaLife Center is described by visitors from around the globe as a ‘must-see’ destination,” said Catherine Curtis, communications manager at the center. “We are Alaska’s only permanent marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation facility, and the state’s only Association of Zoos & Aquariums accredited facility. It truly is a magical place doing wonderful work to promote the understanding and stewardship of Alaska’s marine ecosystems.”

Alaska SeaLife Center offers discounts on general admission for groups of 10 or more if reserved in advance through the center’s ticketing office.

Groups also can book “Animal Experience” tours in advance at a reduced rate. The tours are led by staff experts who engage visitors by helping them learn about the animals in their care. This gives groups an opportunity to view the animals in a more intimate setting.

Free parking for motorcoaches is about 1 mile from the Alaska SeaLife Center in a gravel lot.

For more information, call 907-224-6333 or visit alaskasealife.org.

Article by Kathie Sutin