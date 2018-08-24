Alpine Helen, Georgia, provides the charm of Bavaria in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Travel: to a place that has Old World towers, gingerbread trim, traditional German foodstuffs and strasses and platzes spilling over with Scandinavian goods.

See: a natural beauty perched on the Chattahoochee River in the Northeast Georgia Mountains, Alpine Helen-White County is home to a flourishing arts community: glass shops, art studios and specifically The Sautee Nacoochee Center: Visual and Performing Arts, the Helen Arts and Heritage Council and the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia.

Shop: at more than 150 shops in Helen and Sautee-Nacoochee with the nostalgic Old Sautee Store and the surrounding boutiques at the Sautee Junction.

Taste: Helen offers over 25 restaurants, cafes, bakeries and candy shops to tempt your taste buds.

Enjoy: the world’s largest Alpine model railroad museum at Charlemagne’s Kingdom, and Babyland General Hospital, home of the Cabbage Patch Kids, a family-friendly retail store/gift shop.

Go: mining for gemstones in three different locations, tube down the Chattahoochee River, ride horses in the mountains, zip line at three breathtaking locations or go fly fishing on Smith Creek, Dukes Creek or the Chattahoochee River.

Take: a ride down the mountain on the Alpine Coaster and photograph Indian mounds, old mills, historical buildings and nature at its best.

Explore: the many waterfalls and hiking trails in the region, including Unicoi State Park’s lake trail, where you can go canoeing and swimming, and enjoy daily activities and the county’s most difficult mountain bike trail.

Tour: the historic Hardman Farm and Smithgall Woods Conservation area and antique shops.

Stay: at Unicoi Adventure Lodge, downtown Helen, in the woods camping or in luxury cabins and bed-and-breakfasts.

For these and many more options, visit us at AlpineHelenGa.org or call 1-800-858-8027.