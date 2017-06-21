Book a group on one of these four fantastic river cruise lines.

Mark Twain immortalized the image of early riverboats when he described them as “tiered wedding cakes.” For nearly two centuries, his vision of paddle-wheelers rang true.

Now river cruising leans more toward his remembrances on the water. In Life on the Mississippi, Twain wrote: “The face of the water, in time, became a wonderful book … And it was not a book to be read once and thrown aside, for it had a new story to tell every day.”

Groups boarding for a river cruise today still experience the Twain effect but with added fillips on board and on shore.

Four rive cruise lines offer new stories and experiences at the very same bends in the river that Twain immortalized. In the 21st century, however, they are on board contemporary paddle-wheelers, small cruise ships — even yachts.

American Queen Steamboat Company

The American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has three traditional paddle-wheel vessels. These include the American Queen, American Empress and the new American Duchess — the first all-suite paddlewheeler on U.S. rivers.

Ship and suite décor include antiques. The Duchess is the only riverboat to offer Loft Suites. Dining showcases regional influences; evening provides outstanding onboard entertainment. Exclusive shore

Gliding gently into America’s heartland and in the Pacific Northwest aboard American Empress, the paddlewheelers provide a slice of an American experience against an ever-changing backdrop.

“There is an enduring appeal of seeing the Mississippi by riverboat because the experience allows guests to be transported back in time, to an era of leisurely and romantic travel,” said Ted Sykes, president and COO of American Queen Steamboat Company.

A number of excursion themes are offered, including “Mark Twain” and “Architecture and the Arts.”

On the former, guests visit Hannibal, Missouri, for total Twain immersion: The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, Huckleberry Finn House, Becky Thatcher House, and Museum Gallery with Clemens family artifacts and 15 original Norman Rockwell paintings. The latter offers “Mississippi Mud … A Hands-on Experience.” This shore tour, also in Hannibal, invites guests to tap into their inner potter at Ayers Pottery, famous for its intense color-rich glazes.

The American Queen Steamboat Company was recently awarded the prestigious Gold statuette in the Travvy Awards for Best River Cruise Line – U.S. Considered the pinnacle of the travel industry, the Travvy recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry.

American Cruise Lines

With a fleet of eight ships featuring both paddle-wheelers and small cruise ships, American Cruise Lines is the largest cruise line in the United States. Its newest ship, the 163-passenger American Constellation, was specially designed to navigate the inland waterways of the East Coast and usher guests into lively ports that are not accessible to larger ships.

In March, American Cruise Lines announced details for the first of a new class of five modern riverboats destined for American rivers. These will be the first to combine the modern styling of the European riverboats with the premium comfort for which American Cruise Lines is known.

Thirty-five different river cruise itineraries visit towns along the Mississippi River and in New England, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska and the Southeast.

Theme cruises include Lobsterbake, Crabfest, and Hudson River Fall Foliage, among many others. New this year is a complimentary pre-cruise package that includes a premium hotel stay and transportation to the ship.

Katharine Otis, public relations and marketing specialist for American Cruise Lines, noted that company is always happy to assist groups with their planning to help customize their river cruise experience.

“We work to accommodate all requests, including special dining requests and any dietary preferences, needs or restrictions,” Otis said. “We also have an open seating plan in our dining room, so guests and groups may sit wherever and with whomever they’d like.”

Along with world-class ships, American Cruise Line is known for excellent service. Onshore excursions are guided and tour groups are kept purposely small. Experts and historians add to the immersive experience through enrichment programs that offer greater insights to the culture and history of each port of call.

French America Line

French America Line debuted in the fall of 2016 with a seasoned crew, including Regina Charboneau, well-known chef and noted cookbook author, as chef de cuisine.

The French-inspired Louisiane offers a boutique river cruise experience with only 75 suites and staterooms aboard the completely refurbished former Columbian Queen.

The only American river cruise line to offer voyages on the rarely-visited Red, Arkansas and Illinois rivers, the Louisiane is also the only one with iPads in guestrooms pre-loaded with e-books, shore excursions, daily programs and menus.

Joel Ann Rea, spokesperson for French America Line, noted that the five- to 14-day river cruise tours “celebrate diverse cultural, historical, and epicurean influences of France” on highly experiential itineraries.

“Louisiane travels America’s most iconic rivers in areas that were once known as French America at the time of American colonization,” she said.

Charboneau’s menus convey this influence, “blending the panache of French cuisine with the comfort of Southern staples.” Illuminators enrich the experience, sharing expert insights about the diverse food, music, culture and history along America’s waterways. Topics range from the nuances of barbecue styles to the history of classic American cocktails.

Louisiane sailings include a complimentary pre-cruise overnight and free-flowing spirits, wines and beers, among other amenities. Exclusives are planned throughout the year, like farmers’ market outings led by Charboneau and Regina’s Table, a chef-hosted dinner themed around such topics as cocktails of the Prohibition era.

Rea noted that the ship’s Great River Lounge may be used by groups for private events.

Blount Small Ship Adventures

Blount Small Ship Adventures is comfy-duds casual, a BYOB get-together that feels like a holiday aboard a chum’s yacht. The mood is relaxed, the pace unhurried and the crowds nowhere to be seen.

The 84-passenger Grande Mariner or Grande Caribe accommodate a wide range of group types — friends, family reunions, clubs, associations, company retreats, religious groups, community organizations — and their needs and interests on seven- to 16-day cruises in the United States, Canada and Cuba.

Marketing coordinator Kayla Setters said passengers quickly feel at home aboard the vessels. Well-traveled and friendly, most “love to mingle, get to know their fellow passengers and create new friendships.”

Little time is spent in cabins; rather, cruisers enjoy being on deck or in the dining room or lounge. Since the ship visits a new port each day, everyone stays busy participating in optional excursions or exploring ports on their own. In the evening, guest lecturers and local experts discuss a given destination’s history, culture and wildlife.

Dining on a small ship gives guests that extra bit of attention that they probably wouldn’t get on a big river cruise ship.

“Chefs provide meals according to every guest’s dietary specifications and try and ensure that each passenger is taken care of and satisfied each and every meal,” said Setters. “Groups can be seated together in the dining room or members may opt to mix and mingle.” Note that parties of 10 are considered a group aboard Blount.

While complimentary beer and wine are served at lunch and dinner, Blount’s unique BYOB policy allows guests to bring their favorite wine and spirits aboard.

By Kathy Witt