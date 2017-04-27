Architecture and the arts, Mark Twain, Civil War history, the antebellum South, bourbon, wine, nature, Lewis & Clark, music (swing, blues, rock, soul, country, jazz) — regardless of a group’s interest, the American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has a cruise and a riverboat to explore and enjoy it in style.

Based in Memphis, the American Queen, American Empress and, beginning in June, 2017, American Duchess — the first all-suite paddle-wheeler on United States waters — offer a variety of river cruises with a distinctly American perspective.

One of the features is the onboard riverlorian, a history and culture expert who leads daily discussions relating to the itinerary, towns visited and wildlife. “The most likely topic would be Lewis & Clark,” said Laurence Cotton, a riverlorian aboard the American Empress.

The onboard atmosphere is country club-casual, accommodations are elegant and cuisine has an emphasis on local. Making groups feel welcome is an all-American staff, including cruise director Lindy Pendzick, who greets guests like she’s hosting them in her own home and almost instantaneously memorizes each guest’s name.

“There’s some mystery, even to me, about my ability to recall names,” Pendzick said, who notes her goal is always to create a personal experience for guests.

Voyages include guided and narrated shore excursions aboard a can’t-miss fleet of coaches. Guests also have the option of booking more in-depth premium shore tours. Other included amenities are a deluxe hotel stay preceding the voyage; local wine and beer with dinner; cappuccino, espresso, bottled water and soft drinks; and Broadway caliber entertainment.

“We can help groups make the most of their vacation together,” said Ted Sykes, AQSC president. “Our hotel managers can arrange for adjacent staterooms and the dining room can reserve special tables for dinner. Our award-winning shore excursion program also works with groups to make sure everyone in the group is on the same bus.”

At times throughout the year, groups can save on booking by taking advantage of special promotions available on the website.

For more information, call 888-749-5280 or visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.

Article by Kathy Witt