American Writers Museum prepares to open

CHICAGO — The United States’ rich cultural landscape will expand early next year when the American Writers Museum opens in March in Chicago.

The American Writers Museum is the first and only museum of it kinds in the nation and will engage the public in celebrating American writers, and exploring their influence on the country’s history, identify culture and daily lives.

Located at 180 N. Michigan Ave., the museum will feature theme galleries, interactive exhibits, educational programs and special events.

The museum recently appointed its inaugural president, Carey Cranston. He started on Oct. 3, 2016.

“Carey Cranston was chosen from a large pool of qualified candidates from around the country,” said American Writers Museum founder Malcolm O’Hagan. “His experience and track record, along with his love and appreciation for writing and books, give him the ideal credentials to be a strong leader for this museum.”

Cranston most recently served as president of Fox College, a private career college in Chicago, where he spent the last 12 years. Before that, he was a vice president at Hill & Knowlton, a global public relations firm. While there, Cranston managed digital and web services for several major clients. He also previously served as director of technology and e-commerce at Kemper Lesnik Communications, another Chicago public relations agency, and as director of education at the International Academy of Merchandising & Design.

Cranston’s love for books started at a very young age. Before attending college, Cranston worked at Kroch’s & Brentano’s, one of the largest bookstores in Chicago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from DePaul University, where he served as editor of the DePaul student literary journal and chief reporter for The DePaulia, the weekly student newspaper. He has a master’s degree in English from University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s degree in library and information sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Early in his career, he also taught English at DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“This is my dream job,” said Cranston, who is also a husband and father to two teenagers who currently reside in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood. “I am very excited to get started in this role, and to bring to life this long overdue national museum.”

