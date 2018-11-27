Take It From The Top — ANASTASIA!

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Do you know a 14-18-year-old who dreams of being on Broadway? Wharton Center is proud to welcome Paul Canaan and his nonprofit arts organization, Take It From The Top, back to the Pasant Theatre on Jan. 19, 2019, for a special collaboration with ANASTASIA, and students are invited to be a part.

The collaboration is a day-long immersion in Broadway production. In the morning, associate choreographer for ANASTASIA on Broadway, Adam Cates, with the help of some touring cast members, will work alongside students in master class sessions structured to improve singing, dancing, and acting skills and utilizing material straight from ANASTASIA. In the afternoon, students will watch this top-notch touring Broadway production and engage in a talkback session with the cast to discover what it is like to be a professional actor on a major national tour.

To maintain an atmosphere of direct mentoring with the professionals, class enrollment will be limited to 60 students, ranging from 14-18 years old. Registration for this extraordinary educational experience will go live at www.whartoncenter.com/tiftt on Nov. 27 and will close Jan. 3, 2019. Please contact Kelly Stuible-Clark for further information at stuible3@whartoncenter.com or 517-884-3166.

Canaan has performed and taught all over the world. As an actor, he most recently flipped across the stage in the original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, as an angel and dance captain. Other Broadway credits include Legally Blonde, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, La Cage aux Folles, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Miss Saigon. Also, the national tour of Annie Get Your Gun, Radio City Christmas Spectacular (New York) and, regionally, he performed at Papermill Playhouse in Miss Saigon and Carousel, and Ford’s Theatre in Hot Mikado.

Canaan founded the nonprofit arts organization Take It From The Top with co-founder and Tony Award nominee, Laura Bell Bundy, to give students the opportunity to explore theater with mentoring Broadway professionals. His relationship with the Wharton Center and mid-Michigan students has spanned over a decade,