Arbor Day Farm, a national historic landmark and the birthplace of Arbor Day, is a 260-acre outdoor wonderland in Nebraska City.

J. Sterling Morton founded Arbor Day, and in 1855, purchased the 260-acre parcel of land that Arbor Day Farm now occupies. He planted orchards and experimented with different crops, all while demonstrating the value of trees and conservation.

Soon after it was established in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation purchased Morton’s land.

“While preserving many of the original orchards and structures on the estate, new additions included a pavilion/visitor’s center, a 50‐foot‐high treehouse, greenhouse facilities, a network of woodchipped and paved hiking trails, elaborate bridges and interactive exhibits demonstrating the beauty and wonder of trees,” said Molly Hermann, administrative assistant.

“A guided tour is a great way to make time at Arbor Day Farm even more enjoyable,” Hermann said. “Our experienced team of Nature Interpreters entertain and educate groups about the many unique features of the farm, allowing them to fully engage in the experience.”

The farm offers groups everything from s’mores-making to gnome-hunting tours, but a consistent favorite continues to be the Arbor Day Farm Guided Tour. This tour takes groups on a two-hour guided tour to learn about the history of the farm.

“The tour begins at Lied Lodge, includes a look inside the Fuelwood Energy Plant and concludes with a walk to the Tree Adventure,” Hermann said.

Tree Adventure showcases a 50-foot treehouse that visitors can climb, complete with views of the trees and a hive of honeybees.

“With admission, each visitor can take home a tree seedling,” Hermann said.

There are more than 10 different group tours available for booking, all with different price points and areas of interest.

For more information, call 402-873-8717 or visit arbordayfarm.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall