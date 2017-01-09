PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Magical moments await groups at the 2017 Arizona Renaissance Festival.

The annual event begins at 10 a.m. every Saturday, Sunday and on Presidents’ Day Monday, from Feb. 11 through April 2. It’s located just east of Apache Junction, on U.S. Highway 60.

The festival transports visitors to an European-style fair filled with knights, rogues, royalty and craftsmen, all roaming throughout a 30-acre village filled with delectable sights and sounds tantalizing the senses. Explore 200 craft shops, 13 stages of non-stop entertainment, an arena for full-contact armored jousting, a living fountain, kitchens, pubs and people-powered games and rides.

All the festival is a stage with a cast featuring more than 2,000 brightly costumed actors, dancers, mermaids, acrobats and musicians.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival experience includes meeting and interacting with a variety of colorful characters, shopping for unique arts and crafts, and taking in a selection of over 150 shows every event day. There is a great variety of food for feasting and a bevy of beverages. Feast like Royalty at the exclusive Pleasure Feast.

A popular attraction at the festival are the live jousting tournaments held three times daily in the 5,000-seat arena, complete with knights on charging horses and clanging weapons.

A 15-ticket minimum purchase is required for the group discount. The group organizer receives free admission.

Visit the group tickets page to book a group.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival also can work with operators to put together a custom tour package.