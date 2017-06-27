The green rolling hills of Williamstown in northern Kentucky is the location of America’s newest major theme park — the Ark Encounter. Opened July 6, 2016, the $91 million first phase of the park presents a number of historical events in an entertaining, educational and immersive way. The first phase surrounds its centerpiece: a full-size Noah’s Ark.

At 510 feet long and 80 feet high, the wooden ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. Ark Encounter is the newest project of Answers in Genesis, an apologetics ministry. Situated in a picturesque 49-acre campus less than an hour’s drive north of the ark, Answers in Genesis’ Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky, offers visitors more than 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

“On average, Creation Museum welcomes between 300,000 and 350,000 visitors annually, from not only all over the country, but from all over the world,” said Eddie Lutz, sales and promotions representative at Creation Museum and Ark Encounter.

The Main Hall surprises visitors with animatronic dinosaurs against a backdrop of towering cypress tress and a waterfall. Students journey through a visual presentation about the history of the world via 52 short videos and a planetarium that uses a Digistar projector.

The highlight of the Creation Museum is a series of exhibits based on the Bible’s “Seven C’s of History:” creation, corruption, catastrophe, confusion, Christ, cross and consummation.

“While teaching from a Biblical standpoint and a ‘young earth’ position, the museum takes two worldviews, Biblical and man’s view, and places them side by side,” Lutz said.

The Creation Museum is primarily a self-guided visit. However, there are a number of educational programs available. In addition to the public sessions, private workshops can be arranged. The museum also includes nature trails, live animals and the Midwest’s largest collection of zip lines.

For more information about the Creation Museum, call 800-721-2298 or visit creationmuseum.org.

For more information about the Ark Encounter, call 855-284-3275 or visit arkencounter.com.

Article by Michael McLaughlin