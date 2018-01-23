Tours and trips and reunions, OH MY! Arlington, Texas has the right mix of affordable activities and places to stay to make your next outing something to smile about. Here are 5 reasons Arlington should be top of your list:

Location – Arlington’s iconic venues and central location at the crossroads of five major highways, less than 10 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, make it the premier destination for groups of all sizes and budgets.

Thrills and Chills – Thrills are always in season at Six Flags Over Texas! From monster coasters to family shows and seasonal park-wide extravaganzas, attendees will enjoy larger than life entertainment that is unforgettably Texas.

Hot New Developments – Texas Live!, anchored by Live! by Loews, is a part of a $4 billion vision for the Arlington Entertainment District that includes the Rangers new $1 billion ballpark and preservation of Globe Life Park. Ideally positioned between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the project will become a resort-style destination for sports fans, visitors, and families, as well as a spectacular location for meetings, special events and conventions.

History and Artistry – Did you know Arlington, Texas was once known as “Vegas before Vegas” and the largest illegal gambling destination in the country back in the ‘30s and ‘40s? Come see Arlington’s checkered past at Top O’ Hill Terrace for yourself! Then check out acclaimed International Folk Art Market at Arlington, June 14-16, for master artists and their handmade goods from countries around the world.

Sports Double-Hitter – Get the morning started with back to back tours of Globe Life Park (home of the Texas Rangers) and AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys). And if the teams are in season? Well that’s even better because then you can grab a hot dog and a game afterwards!

