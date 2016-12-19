Art, education and inspiration come together at Chautauqua Institution

Nowhere is inspiration more prevalent than at Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, New York, where unique programming ranges from performing arts to lakeside recreation. This nine-week summer vacation destination offers something for every age and provides maximum comfort and convenience for groups that stay at the historic Athenaeum Hotel.

Photo: Greg Funka

Set on the sparkling shores of Chautauqua Lake in southwestern New York, Chautauqua Institution heats up nine weeks of summer with a unique mix of performing and visual arts, lectures, popular concerts, interfaith worship and dialogue, golf and lakeside recreation. This historic community, founded in 1874, has hosted presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Bill Clinton, along with many other luminaries of the past two centuries.

This year’s lecture platform features Bill Moyers, Beau Willimon (creator, Netflix’s House of Cards), Lewis Black, (comedian) and Stella Remington (former director general, MI-5). Evening entertainment includes Aretha Franklin, An Evening with Garrison Keillor, the Joey Alexander Trio and the Beach Boys.

Chautauqua also offers world-class performing arts presentations. The Chautauqua Theater Company schedule includes Noises Off, Detroit ’67 and Romeo & Juliet. The Chautauqua Opera Company will present Hydrogen Jukebox, Orfeo and Don Pasquale.

Photo: Greg Funka

“Groups will be able to choose from an array of opportunities that educate, illuminate and promote intelligent discussion on the issues that shape our world,” said Laurie Paterniti-Stanton, manager of group sales.

Guests will then be able to take in all of the programming in the new outdoor amphitheater and stay in style at the Athenaeum Hotel. This historic hotel, built in 1881, features a full-service restaurant and exceptional amenities.

With nine weeks of artful activities, outstanding accommodations, and rejuvenating recreation, Chautauqua Institution and Athenaeum Hotel offers a plethora of summer programs that suit both day trippers and groups looking for an overnight stay. Group rates are available.

To book a group tour call 716-357-6262 or email lpaterniti@ciweb.org. Learn more about Chautauqua Institution at ciweb.org.