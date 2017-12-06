Waltz into the Arts Barn for a fun performance

Whether a group wants to catch a musical, see a quick one-act play, be mesmerized by a magic show or spend time exploring art on display, The Arts Barn in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is the place to go.

“The Arts Barn, together with Kentlands Mansion, is a thriving center for the arts in the heart of Kentlands,” said Shellie Williams, arts administrator. “This charming campus of historic buildings is situated in one of the country’s earliest examples of New Urbanism.”

The venue, a renovated stable on the former Tschiffely estate, is known as a community center for the arts with an active schedule of activities.

“People enjoy visiting our galleries, shopping and seeing a performance in the Arts Barn’s 99-seat theater or in the splendid Yellow Room at Kentlands Mansion,” Williams said. “Our season includes daytime performances including concerts and theater, as well as changing exhibitions of original artwork by some of the area’s most notable artists.”

Rotating art exhibits feature art of various mediums, including ceramics and photographs.

“Our exhibits are ongoing and free,” Williams said. “If planned in advance, we can offer a tour of the exhibit and the Arts Barn. We can also provide a customized experience, such as a hands-on workshop or talk by the artists, if given sufficient time to plan.”

Their is also an outdoor venue called Arts on the Green where guests can enjoy an event or festival outside.

City Art Shop, the gift shop, features handmade gifts including jewelry, fused glass and woodwork.

Discounts are given on performances for groups of 10 or more. Building and exhibit tours are free.

Motorcoach parking is available at the corner of Inspiration and Firehouse lanes.

For more information, call 301-258-6394 or visit gaithersburgmd.gov/leisure/arts/theater-at-the-arts-barn.