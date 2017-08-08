In its 73rd year, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for the 2017–18 season. The classical season will feature music of Ludwig van Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein. The orchestra also is premiering Giuseppe Verdi’s “Otello,” where William Shakespeare meets Italian opera.

“Nothing beats the experience of a live performance, especially one with more than 80 inspired musicians performing in concert,” said Pam Kruseck, manager of group sales and tourism, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. “The audience will experience the talent and expertise of the Grammy Award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and will also have the opportunity to ask our musicians questions after the concert.”

Known worldwide for his intense artistry, conductor Robert Spano has been the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s music director since 2001. As one of America’s leading orchestras, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs over 200 concerts a year. The orchestra and chorus have recorded more than 100 albums, and have won 27 Grammy Awards. The orchestra continues to record with its in-house label, ASO Media.

The symphony’s passion for music is displayed through diverse programming and educational opportunities for audience members. Groups will take away an appreciation for classical music, Kruseck said.

Free pre-concert lectures take place on Thursday nights, which are great opportunities for groups to learn more about the pieces and history behind them before hearing them, Kruseck said. Groups can take a tour at the symphony and explore the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Library, where a librarian will present how music is researched and maintained. Groups also can visit the stage and the backstage areas in Symphony Hall.

Discounted rates are offered for groups of 10 or more, and ticket reservations are recommended in advance. Post-concert meet and greets are offered with group ticket purchases. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 404-733-4958 or visit atlantasymphony.org.