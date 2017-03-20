Although Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos and gaming, it has recently emerged as an art destination.

Heather Colache, Meet AC leisure group sales manager, shared her top three picks in the Atlantic City art scene.

Arts Garage

Located at the Tanger Outlets, the Arts Garage is the foundation of the Arts District in Atlantic City.

“Visiting is the perfect day trip, as groups can combine art, shopping and dining,” Colache said.

In addition to housing satellite galleries of The Noyes Museum of Art and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, the Arts Garage holds artist studios, a cafe, classrooms and a special events space.

Holtzman Gallery

The Holtzman Gallery at the Claridge is an upscale fine art gallery in a museum atmosphere, located in the historic Claridge Hotel.

“This gallery features original works of over 50 artists, spanning from local to world-famous, and will display fine art such as sculptures, paintings, limited-edition museum-quality prints, glass art and metal art,” Colache said. “The gallery is located off the hotel’s first floor main lobby on what was once the floor of the Claridge Casino.”

There is a free gallery-only parking lot on Pacific and Park Place.

Meet AC facilitates group tours of the arts scene in Atlantic City. Atlantic City is motorcoach-friendly, with permits and special bus routes available at sjta.com.

Martin Luther King Civil Rights Garden

Visitors to this tranquil public sculpture garden find winding pathways, plants, flowers, Gingko trees and sculptures. Throughout the garden are 11 charcoal gray engraved granite columns.

“The inscriptions relate to the history, events and people of the civil rights movement,” Colache said.

The gardens are a unique and powerful tribute.

For more information, call 609-449-7151 or visit touratlanticcity.com.

Article by Chelsea Hall