The Audubon Nature Institute is a family of 10 public attractions dedicated to nature located in the greater New Orleans area.

Groups interested in experiencing a swamp tour without ever leaving the city should take a tour at Audubon Zoo.

“On exhibit at the zoo are whooping cranes, mandrills, orangutans, African painted dogs, giraffes and a komodo dragon,” said Jeannine Becker, group and tourism sales at the Audubon Nature Institute. “Groups love learning about our Louisiana Swamp Exhibit. Alligators (including a white alligator), nutrias, bobcats, raccoons, cougars, bears, foxes and more can be seen in this exhibit.”

It’s a good fit for groups with busy itineraries.

Seven miles from the zoo in downtown New Orleans, just at the foot of the French Quarter, is Audubon’s Aquarium of the Americas, which is filled with exotic fish from the Caribbean Sea to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Groups can explore an underwater oil rig in the Aquarium’s Gulf of Mexico exhibit and meet the aquatic animals that thrive around its barnacled pilings,” Becker said. “Reigning as the largest exhibit in the aquarium, the Gulf of Mexico exhibit measures 17 feet deep and holds 400,000 gallons of man-made saltwater.”

It is packed with sharks, schools of fish, stingrays and sea turtles—including King Midas, an endangered green sea turtle.

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is located two blocks down Canal Street, in the U.S. Custom House. This attraction encourages visitors to use all five senses to explore North America’s largest museum devoted to insects and their relatives. “The popular Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation Butterflies in Flight offers an amazing array of butterflies in a spectacular free-flight exhibit,” Becker said. “This serene, Asian-inspired garden flutters with life as butterflies swoop and soar from one flower to another — perhaps even resting for a moment on the shoulder of a visitor.”

Don’t leave before taking a group streetcar ride, or a ferry across the Mississippi River.

For more information, call 504-581-4629 or visit audubonnatureinstitute.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall