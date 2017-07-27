Aurora area realizes continued tourism growth

Graphic: Aurora Area CVB

AURORA, Ill. — The Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced July 27 that travel and tourism in its 10-municipality service area realized continued growth in 2016, with expenditures — the total amount of money travelers spend during their time in the area — reaching $164.55 million, a 1.2 percent increase from 2015.

In addition, the industry impacted nearly 1,400 jobs in 2016. Local tax receipts from tourism in the area reached $3.27 million in 2016, a 5.8 percent increase over 2015.

“The Aurora area has positioned itself for continued growth in the tourism industry. A greater focus on reaching the regional traveler and group sales initiatives continue to drive visitation to the Aurora area,” said Cort Carlson, executive director of the bureau. “Our collection of world-class attractions, shopping, entertainment and outdoor recreational options makes the Aurora area an ideal travel destination.”

Last year the Aurora Area Sports Alliance was created to better focus the sports marketing and sales efforts of the bureau. “Our athletic venues are some of the best in the country and continue to generate travel to the region,” Carlson said. “The sports alliance allows us to increase our national presence and name recognition as a top tournament and event destination.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism recently announced the tourism industry in Illinois achieved continued growth in 2016, with expenditures topping $37.9 billion while welcoming 110 million domestic visitors in 2016 — an additional one million over the previous year. Every $1 invested in Illinois tourism generates $9 in economic impact.

The Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization serving the communities of Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Hinckley, Montgomery, North Aurora, Plano, Sandwich, Sugar Grove and Yorkville.