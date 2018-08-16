ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort’s newest Prime Value hotel — Universal’s Aventura Hotel – is now open. Located in the heart of Universal Orlando, Universal’s Aventura Hotel allows groups to enjoy exclusive theme park benefits and hotel amenities at the perfect price, for a seamless Universal Orlando youth group experience.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel is the perfect spot for groups to stay while participating in one of Universal Orlando’s dynamic Youth Programs or group trip. The 600-room hotel is the destination’s sixth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co., giving groups the extraordinary experience that comes with staying at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel.

Groups at Universal’s Aventura Hotel can stay in simplified style while experiencing exceptional amenities and benefits including:

Exclusive Theme Park Benefits – Groups who stay at the hotel receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal’s Volcano Bay, charging privileges with their room key and more.

Group-friendly Options – At the hotel, youth groups will enjoy several group-friendly options such as refillable souvenir cups, meal vouchers and luggage storage.

Tech Savvy Accommodations – Universal’s Aventura Hotel offers tech-savvy accommodations, including in-room tablets that allow guests to control many of the rooms’ features like the TV and room temperature controls. The hotel also includes a virtual reality game room and an underwater speaker system at the resort-style pool.

Urban Pantry – Universal’s Aventura Hotel introduces something new and different to Orlando’s theme park food scene. Urban Pantry is a modern food hall where guests can enjoy diverse flavors, fresh ingredients and globally-inspired dishes.

Prime Location – Universal’s Aventura Hotel is just steps away from all three Universal Orlando theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The hotel even features a convenient walking path connecting directly to Volcano Bay.

For more information about the hotel visit UniversalOrlandoYouth.com.