Visitors to Aztec Ruins National Monument in Aztec, New Mexico, can explore a 900-year-old Pueblo Great House of more than 400 masonry rooms.

The important archaeological site in northwest New Mexico features ceremonial, public and storage structures and the Great Kiva, the oldest and largest reconstructed kiva in North America.

The significance of Aztec Ruins lies in its monumental prehistoric physical remains, the stories of the cultures that have occupied the Animas River valley and its role in the larger regional prehistoric context.

“Aztec Ruins National Monument is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and this NPS unit is known for its easily accessible ancestral Pueblo Great House,” said Nathan Hatfield, chief of interpretation. “It is also the home of the only reconstructed Great Kiva, which visitors can explore. The park film, audio cell phone tour and the new museum exhibits provide additional opportunities to experience this special part of our national heritage. A picnic area, bus parking and close proximity to historic downtown Aztec add even more value to your visit. Experience Ancestral Pueblo history at Aztec Ruins.”

The first stop for a group is the visitor center, which was originally the home of pioneering archaeologist Earl Morris. The visitor center has a museum with artifacts. A 15-minute video, Aztec Ruins, Footprint of the Past, provides perspectives from Pueblo people, Navajo tribal members and archaeologists.

A self-guided trail goes through an Ancestral Pueblo Great House that served a large regional community 900 years ago. The half-mile trail takes visitors past skillful stone masonry and through original rooms with timber roofs still intact. Because of those timber roofs, Aztec Ruins has become the best tree-ring-dated site in the Southwest United States.

The semi-subterranean Great Kiva, which is over 40 feet in diameter, the community’s religious structure, was at its center.

For more information, call 505-334-6174 or visit nps.gov/azru.