Live jazz music wows groups at Preservation Hall
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Preservation Hall, New Orleans, La.
Photo: Shannon Brinkman

Live jazz music wows groups at Preservation Hall

A trip to New Orleans isn’t complete without two things: a fried shrimp po’boy sandwich and live jazz music at Preservation Hall.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band with My Morning Jacket, Preservation Hall, New Orleans, La.

Photo: Danny Clinch

Located in the heart of the French Quarter on St. Peter Street, the Preservation Hall venue is like many historical New Orleans buildings — unassuming, yet steeped in the spirited tradition of the city. These qualities are what draw visitors, concertgoers and even couples that host wedding ceremonies and receptions inside the Creole mansion’s walls.

Built in 1961 to showcase traditional New Orleans jazz, the venue still has live music 350 nights a year in various genres from gospel and hip-hop to rock and bluegrass. But the bread and butter is the sweet sound of live jazz. Groups shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to see a concert in one of the country’s most intimate and exclusive music venues.

Private group concerts require some planning and coordination, but are well worth the effort.

“Preservation Hall is available for private events prior to our 8 p.m. opening,” said Deborah Guidry, who is in charge of special events for the hall. “We are also available for a venue buyout based on date and time availability.”

Groups are also welcome to take in any of the hall’s shows.

“Our historic jazz venue is open nightly with concerts,” Guidry said. Venue regulars include the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Clive Wilson, Leroy Jones and Steve Pistorious.

Though tour buses are not allowed on the slender streets of the quarter, motorcoach parking is available on North Front Street.S

For more information, call 504-338-5892 or visit preservationhall.com.

Article by Chelsea Hall

