A chance to tour a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is a special opportunity. In the case of the Wright-designed Bachman-Wilson House, the opportunity is extra special.

That’s because the home, originally constructed in New Jersey, is a recent addition to a popular, distinct attraction — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The house was moved to Crystal Bridges after its owner, realizing the threat of damage to the house from flooding was great, put it on the market and the museum purchased it in 2014.

“The Bachman-Wilson House is approximately 1,700 square feet and sits on a highly elevated 2-acre site adjacent to the museum’s south entrance,” said Beth Bobbitt, public relations manager for the museum. “The house is an important example of American (Usonian) architecture, and it enhances the museum experience and connects visitors to art and nature.”

The house opened to the public on Nov. 11, 2015. Reservations are required for tours. Because of the size of the home, tour capacity is limited, Bobbitt said.

General admission tickets to the home — and for self-guided audio tours — are available every day but Tuesday. Guided tours are also offered.

Groups of 10 or more should make reservations in advance with guest services.

Crystal Bridges’ goal is to “celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature.” Set on 120 acres of grounds, it offers art and educational activities. Its permanent collection spans five centuries of American masterworks from the Colonial era to the current time.

Motorcoach parking is available near Crystal Bridges at no charge.

For more information, call 479-418-5746 or visit crystalbridges.org/frank-lloyd-wright.

Article by Kathie Sutin