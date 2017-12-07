Groups are exposed to another side of the Kentucky Derby at the Backstretch Breakfast Tour at Churchill Downs: the backside.

Parallel to the homestretch and on the opposite side of the track as the grandstands, the backstretch (or backside) is the nerve center of Churchill Downs — something many people will never get to see. It’s there where 1,400 thoroughbreds are bathed, fed and stabled. Groups that take this tour will get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of the world’s most famous racetrack.

“Groups will have breakfast in the Horsemen’s Track Kitchen, see the horses training rail side, catch them during a bath and learn about life at the track,” said Lindsay English, communications manager, Kentucky Derby Museum. “Be sure to bring cameras, because on any given day of training, visitors will get an up close and personal view of the horses, jockeys, trainers and other connections who live the sport of horseracing.”

What makes this tour exclusive is that it’s not offered to the general public; only groups visiting the Kentucky Derby Museum can get the coveted ticket.

“The Track Kitchen is only open to licensed horsemen and staff who work on the backside (trainers, jockeys, exercise riders, grooms, farriers, track maintenance) and guests of our Backstretch Breakfast Tour,” English said. “So, the dining room will not be shared with other visitors, but often there will be horsemen swapping stories at the next table.”

It doesn’t get more authentic than that. During breakfast, groups will see the inner workings of the famous track.

“Trainers, jockeys and exercise riders will be working out on the track, getting ready for big races,” English said. “Groups might see farriers replacing horseshoes or giving a thoroughbred his daily bath and grooming.”

The food is served without frills and cafeteria style, just as the horsemen and staff like it. On the preset menu are scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and Southern staples like biscuits and gravy and grits. There is ample bus parking on the backside and at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Backstretch Breakfast Tours must be scheduled in advance.

For more information, call 502-814-3028 or visit derbymuseum.org.

Article by Chelsea Scott