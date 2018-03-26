Bound to have fun at Baltimore Book Festival

Book lovers can turn the pages of countless books while enjoying exhibits, listening to author readings and meeting authors in Baltimore at the Baltimore Book Festival.

“The Baltimore Book Festival gives attendees the chance to meet and connect with more than 500 authors while enjoying a completely free literary arts festival,” said Megan Bosse, communications associate for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts. “Each presenting author interacts with the audience by sharing their stories and opening up the floor for Q&As.”

The annual festival runs for a weekend in September, and this year it celebrates its 23rd year. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 28–30 this year, with the schedule being released in mid-August.

“In addition to hundreds of authors and books, the festival hosts live music on an outdoor stage, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, spoken word performances and more,” Bosse said.

The festival brings in hundreds of authors in two different categories for the three-day event. They have presenting authors and table tent authors.

“With 10 stages of literary programming, the Baltimore Book Festival has something for every kind of book lover, and even non-book lovers,” Bosse said. “There are stages dedicated to sci-fi and fantasy, romance novels, comics and graphic novels, food and cookbooks and children’s/young adult novels.”

The book festival is a free event that is open to the public with events running at different times throughout the duration of the festival.

Local food and beverage vendors serving a variety of cuisine will be available for purchase. Books can be purchased at authors readings and at designated areas throughout the festival.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up is available at the Baltimore Visitor Center. Motorcoach parking is available at the Motorcoach Parking Facility, but parking must be purchased at baltimore.org/info/ motorcoachlarge-vehicle-parking-information.

For more information, call 410-752-8632 or visit baltimorebookfestival.com.