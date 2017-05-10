B.B. King Museum honors ‘The King of the Blues’

A tractor mishap helped put the career of a renowned bluesman in high gear. If not for the 1946 accident, the world might never have heard of Riley King. Of course, everyone got to know him as B.B. King.

“Riley King left Indianola for Memphis when that accident happened,” said Malika Polk-Lee, executive director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center. “In Memphis, he got the nickname of B.B. and became known as ‘The King of the Blues.’”

With a population of 10,271, Indianola might seem like a strange place for such a world-class museum. However, King wouldn’t have it any other way. That is where he wanted his museum and where he wanted to be buried after his death on May 14, 2015, at the age of 89.

When King’s grandmother died, he went to live and work on a small farm owned by Johnson Barrett. One day, King was hurrying to shut off his tractor in the shed and the hot machine lurched, snapping of its exhaust stack.

Afraid of what Barrett would say, King left a note and set off hitchhiking for Memphis where he stayed for nearly a year with his mother’s cousin, bluesman Bukka White. Playing guitar, King quickly realized he had a lot to learn. He also knew he owed a debt back home.

“He came back here and worked off the money he owed to Johnson Barrett for that tractor,” Polk-Lee said. “Then B.B. King said he was going back to Memphis to play music and that’s what he did.”

The museum traces King’s life and career with photos, movies and artifacts, including the guitars that he always named Lucille. A theater showcases a film where King traveled on his tour bus to his birth site. A large jukebox plays his songs and an interactive station invites visitors to “play along” with King on a guitar.

Group tours receive discounted admission rates and welcome bags, plus step-on guides for an Indianola tour highlighting places important in King’s life, like the street corner where the 17-year-old musician played for tips.

For more information, call 662-887-9539 or visit bbkingmuseum.org.

Article by Jackie Sheckler Finch