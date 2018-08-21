Groups will find Southern hospitality at its finest at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The AAA Four Diamond MGM Resorts International destination resort features 1,740 guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, four lounges and bars, 12 retail venues, a spa and salon, a pool and a convention center.

The 32-story resort is located on Biloxi’s Gulf Coast and its name is fitting with its surroundings. The French words “Beau Rivage” translate to “beautiful shoreline.” The property was originally opened in 1999 and it reopened in 2006 after renovations.

“Beau Rivage Resort & Casino was designed and built with groups in mind,” said Linda Spruill, leisure sales manager at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. “The resort offers a distinct entrance for groups and its own motorcoach lobby for group arrivals and check-in. This provides a first-class, convenient and personalized arrival experience for guests.”

After checking in at the group entrance, visitors can make their way to the atrium lobby, which features an indoor arboretum, complete with thousands of plants and flowers, and a glass ceiling with specialty lighting.

“Groups are impressed with the value, level of luxury and customer service provided by Beau Rivage,” Spruill said. “Beau Rivage offers a variety of options for tour groups and will work with tour operators to tailor specialized itineraries.”

Guests interested in gaming can spend hours in the 85,000-square-foot casino, which features 83 table games, 1,945 slot machines including 165 video poker games and a 16-table poker room.

Visitors looking to fuel up before or after a day at the resort have many dining options. From traditional cooking to exotic international cuisine, Beau Rivage’s distinctive restaurants and cafes offer a multitude of dining experiences.

“Beau Rivage offers several dining options for groups,” Spruill said. “We have a private dining room in the Beau Rivage Buffet that can accommodate motorcoach groups. But, we have found that not every group member wants a structured schedule; therefore, Beau Rivage offers dining vouchers so they can dine independently when they are ready.”

For more information, call 888-750-7111 or visit beaurivage.com.