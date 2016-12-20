Beef & Boards’ 2017 season welcomes 4 new shows

There’s more to see in 2017 as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in northwest Indianapolis presents four new shows on its stage for its 44th season.

Plus, a musical theater classic returns after 20 years, two beloved stories are revisited and the year is capped off with the silver anniversary of Beef & Boards’ own holiday production.

The season starts Dec. 29 with the Beef & Boards debut of Shear Madness. The longest-running play in American history, this madcap comedy takes place in a not-so-typical hair salon. When the old lady upstairs is mysteriously murdered, the audience combs through the clues, questions the suspects and determines “whodunnit” so the show is different every time it’s presented. On stage through Jan. 29, 2017, Shear Madness contains some innuendos and adult humor, and it is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

Also on the playbill:

Beef & Boards specializes in hosting groups. For more information, call 800-743-0503, email groups@beefandboards.com or visit beefandboards.com.