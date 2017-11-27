Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, which includes a 19th-century home in downtown Indianapolis, celebrates the legacy of Benjamin Harrison.

Harrison is the only U.S. president from Indiana.

The Italianate mansion, completed in 1875, was Harrison’s home until his death in 1901.

Charlie Hyde, president and CEO, said the site’s mission is to share the life stories, arts and culture of the 23rd U.S. president to increase public participation in the American system of self-government.

“Harrison is under-known as a president,” Hyde said. “He served during peacetime, so he does not receive a lot of attention.”

But Harrison was one of the presidents who played a significant role in the transition of the United States to a world power at the end of the 19th century, Hyde said. Six states were admitted to the union during his administration, and he expanded the U.S. Navy from three modern steel warships in 1889 to 22 ships by 1893.

Harrison made African-American voting rights a priority, directed the U.S. flag be flown in front of schools and public buildings and encouraged the use of the Pledge of Allegiance, which was written during his term.

Knowledgeable docents lead tours of 75 to 90 minutes.

“We allow people into the rooms,” Hyde said. “We put as few barriers up as possible.”

Hyde said group tours can be customized to concentrate on topics such as art, furniture or significant items in the site’s artifact collection.

Programs can be added to a general tour, such as looking at four periods of U.S. history through the lens of the Harrison family.

Hyde characterized as “extraordinary” the site’s collection of 10,000 Harrison family artifacts. “It’s a remarkable spotlight on a life,” he said.

Highlights include Gilded Age finery, paintings, furniture and personal presidential gifts and mementos.

A Civil War dinner, with re-enactors portraying Harrison and his aide-de-camp, can be arranged for groups.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, contact the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 317-631-1888 or visit presidentbenjaminharrison.org.