Many visitors to Seattle make their way to Pioneer Square to shop, dine and enjoy arts and cultural activities while discovering the Renaissance Revival architecture of the city’s oldest neighborhood. The real storied streets, sidewalks and shops of this historic square are underground, though. They were buried when the city rebuilt using elevated streets after a fire burned nearly the entire city core in 1889. Thanks to Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour, the buried city is not forgotten.

In the 1960s, local businessman Bill Speidel led an effort to preserve the history of Pioneer Square. He created a tour of the underground passageways to show locals why it was important to preserve the area. The tour was a hit and quickly became a popular tourist attraction.

Today, Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour operates daily year-round. The 75-minute guided walking tour begins beneath Doc Maynard’s Public House with a 15-minute seated introduction. Next, visitors walk into Pioneer Square before plunging underground for a time-capsule view of the buried city.

“All of our tour guides are either comedians or actors, so they are all very entertaining,” said Liza Holbrook, group sales and events manager. “They tell really fun, interesting history about Seattle that not many people know, even locals.”

The subterranean adventure ends in Rogues Gallery and the Underground Gift Shop, which showcases historic photos and memorabilia and sells souvenirs, including the book by Bill Speidel upon which the tour is based, Sons of the Profits.

Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour can handle any size group and will break large groups into tours of about 47 people each. Wheelchairs and strollers are not able to go underground. Drop-off and loading areas are available next to Doc Maynard’s Public House, also operated by Bill Speidel Enterprises, and offering a family friendly setting for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

The company offers group discounts and conducts specialty tours such as the Underworld Tour, an adults-only stroll through the underground red-light district; the Underground Paranormal Experience; and the SubSeattle Tour, a bus ride exploring Seattle’s subculture.

For more information, call 206-682-4646 or visit undergroundtour.com.

Article by MeLinda Schnyder