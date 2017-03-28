Discover Birmingham, Alabama’s ‘Magic City’

Birmingham is known for its historic civil rights sites, but a lesser-known aspect of this Alabama city’s history also holds fascination for the visitor. Nestled in the scenic foothills of the western end of the Appalachian Mountains, the city once flourished as the South’s primary industrial center.

Alabamans of English ancestry established the city during post-Civil War Reconstruction and named it after a major British industrial city.

The city’s proximity to three main ingredients used to produce iron and steel — limestone, coal and iron ore — earned Birmingham the nickname “Pittsburgh of the South.”

Another early moniker dubbed it “Magic City” because the town sprung up quickly and grew rapidly.

Birmingham’s proud past

Thanks to visionary preservationists, visitors can tour Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark, the only 20th-century blast furnace in the United States preserved and interpreted as a historic industrial site.

At Vulcan Park, visitors can gaze upon the world’s largest cast-iron statue — a 56-foot-high, 100,000-pound sculpture of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire. A museum explains the history of this symbol of Birmingham and houses special exhibits.

Close to the city, Ruffner Mountain Nature Center is a 1,011-acre nature preserve where visitors can hike, marvel at breathtaking views, enjoy spring wildflowers and learn about nature at the visitors center. Visitors may encounter relics of the city’s industrial past on the trails as Ruffner Mountain was mined for raw iron ore used at Sloss Furnaces.

Birmingham’s industrial past is also evident at Red Mountain Park. Now an 1,800-acre park, mines here once yielded tons of iron ore for the city’s blast furnaces.

Visitors can learn about America’s civil rights movement along the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail and at the 16th Street Baptist Church National Historic Landmark and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

More than history

Birmingham offers visitors more than history. “The majority of our attractions are free of charge, which is just wonderful,” said Sara Hamlin, vice president of tourism of Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Among the free attractions is the 67-acre Birmingham Botanical Gardens with 25 different gardens, including Japanese gardens with a traditionally crafted tea house and the Birmingham Museum of Art with more than 22,000 works representing cultures around the world.

Visitors can take in an AA baseball game at Regions Field, try out hands-on exhibits at McWane Science Center, learn about aviation at the Southern Museum of Flight or African-American baseball in America at the Negro Southern League Museum and tour the historic Alabama and Lyric theatres.

Then there’s the food. “Our culinary scene is just fabulous,” Hamlin said. “We’ve been recognized as the next hot food city in the Southeast.”

Restaurants with James Beard-recognized chefs abound in the city’s eclectic neighborhoods. An exciting new venue — a food hall featuring dishes from Alabama and beyond — opens early this year in the elegant Pizitz Building, a former 6-story department store built in 1923.

Shopping, too, is popular, with everything from boutique shops to outlet malls, Hamlin said.

Birmingham is great for groups

The Birmingham CVB offers a wealth of assistance to group tour planners, including suggested itineraries, information on hotels and step-on guides for hire.

“We also offer a Birmingham send-off for all tour groups that overnight in the area,” Hamlin said. “We come out on the morning of departure basically to tell the group and escort thanks for coming. We have small gifts for everyone on the tour, including the bus driver and the escort.”

ASK

Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau

800-458-8085

birminghamal.org

Article by Kathie Sutin