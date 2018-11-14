Meander through Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Dating back to 1960, Birmingham Botanical Gardens in Alabama has a rich history cultivated from the inspiration of thousands of lively, creative volunteers.

The gardens is currently in partnership with a variety of organizations: Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, federated garden clubs, plant societies and the Jefferson County Library Cooperative. With strong community ties in Birmingham, the gardens annually logs over 30,000 volunteer hours, and opens its doors to over 350,000 guests a year.

Open 365 days a year, Birmingham Botanical Gardens sits on nearly 68 acres and offers gardens of special interest for groups to explore, including the Japanese Garden, Kaul Wildflower Garden, Fern Glade and Southern Living Garden. Groups can walk through over 25 interpretive and thematic gardens during their visit.

“Our most popular gardens are the Japanese Garden and the Kaul Wildflower Garden,” said Blake Ells, public relations coordinator at Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “The best thing about visitors to the gardens is seeing how many different types of people in the Birmingham community that we serve. We hope visitors can interact with nature and their environment and that they feel inspired to help us promote our educational mission.”

Aside from tours, the gardens offers educational programs and workshops for groups to learn about the role of plants and gardens in the environment. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens also shares the country’s only public horticultural library, and is Alabama’s largest living museum.

Guided tours are offered for groups, and should be requested a few weeks in advance to secure a guide, Ells said.

Aside from tours, visits do not need to be booked, and admission is free. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 205-414-3950 or visit bbgardens.org.