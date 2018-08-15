Alabama has a vibrant new trail for groups to explore. Six local attractions, the Freshwater Land Trust, and the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau have come together to create the Birmingham Industrial Heritage Trail and its mobile app.

The six area attractions include: Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark, Vulcan Park and Museum, Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park, Red Mountain Park, Railroad Park Foundation and Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve.

“The Birmingham Industrial Heritage Trail will interpret these anchor sites and the pathways in between them, presenting the architecture, music, foodways, and cultural and industrial history that made Birmingham an industrial powerhouse,” said Phillip Ratliff, project manager for the trail. “The Birmingham Industrial Heritage Trail will use a mobile app, TravelStorys GPS, to showcase engaging historical content created and designed by Backstory Educational Media.”

The first phase of the project will be released Jan. 1, 2019, and will include the walking and biking tour. The driving tour will cover the metropolitan Birmingham area and will be released a few months following the first phase.

“Groups on the Birmingham Industrial Heritage Trail will learn what makes Birmingham unique among Southern cities, and how the raw materials for making iron and the need for a post-Civil War economy in Alabama occasioned Birmingham’s rapid rise as an industrial powerhouse,” Ratliff said. “Visitors will see some of the social and labor conditions that preceded Birmingham’s role in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ‘60s.”

The trail weaves through Birmingham’s retail and theater district, historic African-American business districts and historic downtown churches.

“Birmingham Industrial Heritage Trail tour participants will hear an entertaining and inspiring story about the city,” Ratliff said. “Expect to be surprised.”

For more information, call 205-458-8000 or visit birminghamal.org.