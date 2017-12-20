Housing over 26,000 sculptures, paintings, drawings, prints and decorative arts, the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama shares a rich collection featuring a panorama of different cultures, making it one of the finest collections in the Southeastern United States. Asian, European, American, African, Pre-Columbian and Native American art make up the extensive collection.

“We love for groups to come out to the museum because as an encyclopedic museum, there is something for everyone,” said Cate Boehm, director of marketing and communications at the museum. “Don’t care for contemporary art? Check our collection of Chinese art. Not a fan of Wedgwood? Take in the impressionists works in our European gallery. We’re a great place for groups to spread out and customize their experience to their areas of interest.”

On display until Jan. 6, 2019, “Third Space” is the museum’s first large exhibition of contemporary art from its own collection. “Third Space” features over 100 works of art spread over different mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, video and sculpture. This exhibit uses contemporary art to create connections between the American South and other parts of the world.

In addition to indoor galleries, the Birmingham Museum of Art boasts a 30,000-sqaure-foot outdoor sculpture garden.

“Groups are surprised to discover our outdoor sculpture garden among our indoor galleries,” Boehm said. “One of our most popular sculptures is by the artist Rodin.”

Docent-led tours are free, customizable and must be booked at least three weeks in advance.

“Tours for adults emphasize close looking, idea sharing and conversation geared to adult visitors,” Boehm said. “We offer tours of any of our major exhibitions as well as nearly a dozen themed tours, enabling you to customize your experience of our nearly 27,000-object collection.”

After touring, groups can enjoy lunch at the museum’s cafe, Oscar’s, which serves meals packed with fresh, local ingredients in a bright, open atmosphere. A motorcoach drop-off area is located in front of the museum and parking is nearby.

For more information, call 205-254-2964 or visit artsbma.org.