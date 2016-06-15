A couple weeks ago, I drove from Michigan to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I hit the road to participate in a Travel Iowa media familiarization tour to celebrate the life and art of Grant Wood. This year is the 125th anniversary of the artist’s birth.

Outside of eastern Iowa, Wood is not a household name. When I told friends I returned from a Grant Wood-themed trip, I got more than one blank stare. Of course, as soon as I said Wood was the artist who painted American Gothic, there were nods of recognition.

Wood was born on a farm near Anamosa, Iowa, in 1891 and moved to Cedar Rapids at around age 10, after the death of his father.

I think Grant Wood would be right at home in today’s Cedar Rapids, although I didn’t see any cows inside the city limits. Wood famously said, “All the really good ideas I ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.”

On several occasions, Wood studied art in Europe. Another of his famous lines is, “I had to go to France to appreciate Iowa.”

Wood died from pancreatic cancer in 1942, just one day shy of his 51st birthday.

Here are my top five Grant Wood attractions in Cedar Rapids:

This is actually 25 places. Through Sept. 4, 2016, 25 life-size fiberglass statues of the farmer and daughter from American Gothic are on display in and around Cedar Rapids. Local artists have created unique designs for each statue. The name of the art project comes from Wood’s propensity for overalls.

Wood is remembered as a painter, but he did other artistic work. In 1925, Irene Douglas paid Wood $182 to decorate her daughter’s sleeping porch at Brucemore, now a National Trust Historic Site. Wood used plaster relief to create curling vines, flowers, birds and animals.

Where to stay:

The Hotel at Kirkwood Center is an 81-room AAA Four Diamond property (the only one in Cedar Rapids) that also serves as a teaching facility for the hospitality program at Kirkwood Community College.

In The Class Act Restaurant, just off the lobby, Kirkwood students prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner menus under the guidance of professional staff and for the pleasure of guests, like me.

The museum is home to the world’s largest collection of Grant Wood works, with a selection always on display.

In a light-filled studio above a friend’s old carriage house, Wood lived and painted many of his works. This is where he painted American Gothic in 1930, using his sister and dentist as models. The studio was a hayloft before Wood designed and built the interior. You can get glimpses of Wood’s thinking simply by looking at things like the two shelves for the telephone — one for standing and one for sitting. Cedar Rapids Museum of Art owns and operates Grant Wood Studio.

Wood designed the massive stained-glass window to honor veterans, despite having limited experience with the medium. It’s an awe-inspiring piece of art.

Bonus stop. Iowa Masonic Library

One of the largest Masonic libraries in the world also holds an original Grant Wood painting, First Three Degrees of Free Masonry.