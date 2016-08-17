Five tips for building the perfect group itinerary

The purpose of the On the Move series is to be a resource for you — the travel planner. Lately, the series has covered topics on how to get your business more visibility online. This month, we’ll focus on building the perfect group itinerary to keep your customers coming back year after year.

Travelers remember experiences, and it’s up to you to help create those experiences. Whether they are booking a trip to Washington, D.C. to see a piece of U.S. history, or a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park to witness nature, your goal is to create a trip your customer will never forget. Here are five tips for creating the perfect group itinerary.

1. Understand your group’s needs

This is a very important factor, especially if the group wants a customized trip instead of a pre-formed one. What exactly does the group want out of the trip? It’s important to ask a lot of questions. Instead of only asking them about the number of people in the group or questions about their budget, dig deeper. Do they want their trip to be more leisure-like or do they want to pack it full of activities and tours? How many activities are they expecting each day? What kind of food do they want to taste while they are at their destination? And what are their special needs? These are necessary things to know in order to make your customers happy. Give them a list of options and have them choose their favorites.

2. Use your connections

You’re no rookie. You’ve been doing this for years or even decades, so take advantage of those already-built connections! Make a list of the vendors you have enjoyed working with in the past. Most importantly, don’t forget to let those people know how much you enjoyed working with them. There’s a good chance the next time it comes time to recommend a group travel planner, they will think of you. Be very selective with the vendors you decide to work with. Consider their service standard. Is it what you and your clients will expect? Also, develop a relationship with the convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and destination marketing organizations (DMOs). They will have their own connections and are willing to help in almost any situation. Working as a team with them will help you out in the long run.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask a vendor to customize your planned activities

You are the person responsible for giving your clients memorable experiences. To make that happen, you have to think outside the box. It can be done by simply asking a vendor to go above and beyond. You’re bringing them a lot of business, so it never hurts to ask them to customize a unique experience for your group. If you trust them, they might surprise you.

4. Have a plan B

Things can go wrong. It’s important to have an alternate plan in place, just in case something happens and an activity is cancelled or closed. It’s best to plan back-up activities that don’t need to be scheduled in advance — like a trip to a museum or a zoo. Consult with the group and involve them in the decision-making process for changes and be comfortable making adjustments based on the group’s suggestions. Still need help? Reach out to the DMO or CVB. Sometimes an unexpected change creates an opportunity for an even greater experience.

5. Schedule a bonus day

Group travelers say it’s nice to have an extra day built in to their itineraries. Let’s not forget that traveling can be very tiring at times and a lot of travelers like the opportunity to explore privately away from the organized group. This gives your customers the chance to go to museums and restaurants or participate in activities that aren’t part of the original itinerary. Follow these five simple tips to keep customers coming back. What tips do you recommend for other travel planners? How do you put together a successful itinerary? I would love to hear from you! Comment below for a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card.